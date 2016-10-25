Fundraising trivia night in honour of Jodie Spears

THE community has come out in force again to help the Spear's family with a fundraising trivia night.

In October, Jodie Spears's scooter collided with a four wheel drive on her way home to Coutts Crossing.

Following the accident, a GoFundMe page was created which has raised over $10,000 for the Spears family since her death.

Now, a trivia night has been organised in Mrs Spears' honour.

On Friday, December 2 at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club, there will be a fundraising trivia night for the Spears family.

Tables are $100 with eight to 10 people per table. Tables need to be paid for by November 25.

To book, call the club on 6642 1422 or Raelly on 6643 1366.

There will be lucky door prizes, an auction and entertainment downstairs.