Funnel webs in 'plague proportions' due to hot weather

THERE'S nothing worse than wanting to go for a swim on a hot day in your pool and finding a deadly spider has beaten you to it.

This happened to Tom Storey who sent in a photo of his 'visitor' to our sister paper the Ballina Advocate.

"We discovered this spider in our pool in Wollongbar," he posted.

"(It's) the second one in as many years."

"Apparently a neighbour had a run in with one recently while gardening too."

A resident from Evans Head also had come across a funnel web spider in her pool in the past week.

Local pest business owner Josh McIntosh of All Pest Solutions in Ballina said there is currently a large number of funnel web spiders around.

"Because of the weather being so hot and humid, pests in general are in plague proportions," Mr McIntosh said.

"Once it's rained the male funnel web will rove in the late evening looking for females."

Mr McIntosh said this would explain the increased sightings of the poisonous arachnid.

"While there's the Sydney funnel web, we also have the Northern Rivers, or Northern Tree funnel web," he said.

"The Sydney spider is often more ground dwelling while the Northern Rivers version lives in the trees.

"It's very difficult to tell them apart."

Mr McIntosh said the local spider was bigger but both were venemous.

"If you see a spider, don't try and touch it as they are fairly agressive," he said.

"Look before you put your hand in your pool filter or are doing some gardening.

"Spiders don't go looking for you but if startled they will bite."

If bitten, you need to seek medical advice straight away.