38°
Lifestyle

Funnel webs on the prowl terrorising locals

Jasmine Minhas
| 30th Jan 2017 5:00 PM
UNWELCOME GUEST: One of three funnel webs Adam has found in his Safety Beach Home.
UNWELCOME GUEST: One of three funnel webs Adam has found in his Safety Beach Home. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOCALS who've had bone-chilling experiences are warning fellow residents to be extra vigilant as large numbers of funnel web spiders are reported to be out on the prowl.

One resident has found three of the deadly Port Macquarie funnel webs in his home in just one week.

Adam, who lives in Safety Beach, was shocked when he discovered one of the creepy-crawlies in his daughter's bedroom.

"I've found three funnel web spiders at my Safety Beach house in the last week, one was actually in my three-year-old daughter's room," he said.

"There are lots of families with young kids in Safety Beach, hopefully everyone is aware how many spiders are around at the moment."

Another Safety Beach local, Denis Thomas, had an unfortunate encounter after a spider bit into his hand while he was building a fence in September last year.

Leanne Knights of Sapphire had one of the unwelcome guests on her doorstep after heavy rainfall in November.

"My concern was snakes, but this has been a wake up call," she said.

"People need to know the spiders are around as there are a lot of young children and animals in the area, also many new home owners putting in gardens."

This news comes just as recent statistics reveal only one in five Australians are familiar with emergency treatment for venomous bites and stings, according to vaccine company Seqirus.

Keep your eye out and be cautious of The Port Macquarie funnel web, which is said to live in burrows in gardens, and has a shiny black carapace with dark brown to black legs.

 

Leanne Knights and her husband weren&#39;t too impressed with this surprise visitor on their doorstep.
Leanne Knights and her husband weren't too impressed with this surprise visitor on their doorstep. Contributed
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  funnel web port macquarie funnel web spider

Firies continue to battle Sandon blaze

Firies continue to battle Sandon blaze

SMOKE from the out of control Fannings Trail bushfire reported 250km away.

LETTER: Park picture paints a thousand convenient words

Leigh Barrington snapped this picture at McLachlan Park on a hot day.

What else is wrong with the McLachlan Park photo?

Police to step up patrols in South Grafton

South Grafton News and Gifts posted this photo taken from their CCTV on their Facebook page to help identify who damaged their shopfront window.

Vandal attacks have prompted an increase in police patrols.

Emu fencing showing early success

A family of emus wander through a canepad near Palmers Channel early this morning. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Emu caught on camera using designated crossing in fence

Local Partners

Tell them what you think about pests

Local Land Services wants to hear from people affected by pests

Mates, building and art brings happiness back to life

Grafton Regional Gallery volunteer Allan Palmer has swapped chassis steel for sculptural steel.

GALLERY draws Allan Palmer out of black hole that near swallowed him

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Brothers' speedsters determined to go back-to-back

CHAMPIONS: Last year's winning Brothers' quintet including Mitch Kroehnert (second from left).

Kroehnert claims CRCA relay a done deal for Brothers.

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

My Kitchen Rules' return tops first ratings day of the year

My Kitchen Rules' return tops first ratings day of the year

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice, while I'm A Celeb holds strong for Ten.

  • TV

  • 31st Jan 2017 9:45 AM

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

Tasmania's Damo and Caz Aherne pictured during their instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules.

BUT it's 'angry, angry man' Tyson who steals the spotlight.

Ozzy Osbourne lied about sex addiction

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne says he lied about being a sex addict last year

Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels melted and sold

Almost all of Kim Kardashian West's jewels have been melted down

Arrival director disappointed by Amy Adams' Oscars snub

Director disappointed Amy Adams wasn't nominated for Arrival

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

Peaceful Hillside Delight

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

Vacant Land 300m to River

12 Loxton Avenue, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence ... $195,000

652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence river. Vacant blocks like this are becoming a rarity in Iluka, so here is your chance to purchase a...

Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 88 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend "Columbus ... $152,000

Agents Comment: Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend "Columbus Estate" located at Townsend in the expanding area of Maclean offers residential and...

MAIN STREET OPPORTUNITY

45 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 $485,000

Rare listing in the heart of Iluka and only 100m to the Bay. Opposite Motel and between shopping precincts. Corner commercial block 1350 m2 area. Renovated...

Upsizing or downsizing this one fits all comers

35 Edinburgh Drive, Townsend 2463

House 4 2 2 $459,000

In the Townsend area 35 Edinburgh Drive would be as big a home as you are likely to see. For those buyers looking to upsize their home in both quality and size...

An Immaculately Presented Home

18 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 3 $455,000

From the minute you step onto 18 Silky Oak Close Lawrence you know you have arrived at a place where time and energy have gone into a home that delivers a little...

2.3 acres Plus New Shed!

Ashby 2463

Residential Land 0 0 2 $169,000

- Privately positioned at end of cul-de-sac - New 9m x 6m colorbond shed with awning and water tank connected. - Lush bush surrounds with seasonal creek - A...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!