Future stars helped on their way

THE LATEST batch of local young sporting champions were recognised for their achievements this morning by Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, with seven aspiring teenagers receiving $500 each to help them achieve their sporting goals.

Clara Samms (rowing), Hamish Ellem (AFL), Chloe Winters (hockey), Emersyn Burton (netball), Lyteeka Currie (netball), Brayden Predo (basketball) and Crystal Piper (rowing) all received awards and a grant at a special morning tea today.

"Presenting these twice-yearly awards is one of the highlights of my year,” Mr Hogan said.

"All of these young champions have put in the hard yards to represent our community at the state, national or international level, and it is only right that we give them the recognition that they deserve.”

The Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance to young people aged between 12 and 18 to compete, coach or umpire in their chosen sport.

"As a sports fan, I'm very pleased to help these teenagers follow their dreams,” Mr Hogan said.

"Those who received the awards have represented the Clarence Valley with distinction.

"Unfortunately succeeding in sport doesn't just take talent and determination. Parents also often have to put their hands in their pockets to get their children to competitions.

"I've very pleased to be able to help these families with financial support through these grants.

"Sport is important in the development of young people. It teaches them life-long skills like teamwork, keeps them fit and healthy, and allows them to excel in something they love and enjoy.”

To apply for a grant through the Local Sporting Champions program, visit www.ausport.gov.au.