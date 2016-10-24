G-Bomb fuse cut as officials shorten race due to rain

ORGANISERS of the G-Bomb 9hr mountain bike enduro will have to wait another year to test the race's new format after rain cut more than three hours from the event.

Race commissar Mark White said he called the 210 riders 5 hours 30 minutes into the race on Saturday afternoon when conditions became impossible for the riders.

"The riders were dragging their bikes around, not racing," White said. "There was no point in continuing any further. "It was a shame as we started in just about perfect conditions in the morning."

Race organisers, the Grafton Cycle Club, were trialling a new format for the event, converting two six and 12-hour races into the single nine-hour event.

"The trails in the Bom Bom State Forest were just about perfect for racing when we started around 11.20am.

"Some overnight rain had settled all the dust and made the surface a bit grippy, which is what you need for some fast racing," White said.

"We battled on for an hour or so after the rain started to fall, but by 5pm it was clear we had to call it off.

"It was disappointing to finish like that, be we had a lot of positive feedback from riders who said they will be back next year."

He said local riders had more than held their own.