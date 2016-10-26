Gallery gets $70k funding boost

FUNDING has once again been provided under the NSW Government's Arts and Cultural Development Program to support Grafton Regional Gallery in the delivery of innovative arts and cultural programs to the Clarence Valley region.

Chris Gulaptis said the $70,000 grant will assist the gallery in presenting a community-focused and diverse exhibition program in 2017 as well as working in partnership with a range of Clarence Valley artists.

Gallery director Jude McBean said it was wonderful to receive the funding as it recognised the value of the gallery's programs in our community.

"The grant allows the gallery to do a lot more with its limited resources, especially in supporting artists and art workers' practice and increasing the engagement of our community with the visual arts,” she said.

Minister for the Arts Troy Grant said the ACDP funding will support artists and cultural workers while enriching lives of people across NSW.

"The NSW Government is committed to a resilient and vibrant arts and cultural sector and helping artists and organisations create quality experiences for diverse audiences,” Mr Grant said.

Program funding supports the NSW Government's Create in NSW framework, which guides strategy, investment and partnerships to grow a thriving, globally connected arts and cultural sector.

The ACDP is administered by Arts NSW on behalf of the NSW Government. For further information go to www.arts.nsw.gov.au.