31°
News

Gallery gets $70k funding boost

26th Oct 2016 5:19 AM
GOOD NEWS: Chris Gulaptis with Grafton Regional Gallery director Jude McBean and Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons.
GOOD NEWS: Chris Gulaptis with Grafton Regional Gallery director Jude McBean and Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FUNDING has once again been provided under the NSW Government's Arts and Cultural Development Program to support Grafton Regional Gallery in the delivery of innovative arts and cultural programs to the Clarence Valley region.

Chris Gulaptis said the $70,000 grant will assist the gallery in presenting a community-focused and diverse exhibition program in 2017 as well as working in partnership with a range of Clarence Valley artists.

Gallery director Jude McBean said it was wonderful to receive the funding as it recognised the value of the gallery's programs in our community.

"The grant allows the gallery to do a lot more with its limited resources, especially in supporting artists and art workers' practice and increasing the engagement of our community with the visual arts,” she said.

Minister for the Arts Troy Grant said the ACDP funding will support artists and cultural workers while enriching lives of people across NSW.

"The NSW Government is committed to a resilient and vibrant arts and cultural sector and helping artists and organisations create quality experiences for diverse audiences,” Mr Grant said.

Program funding supports the NSW Government's Create in NSW framework, which guides strategy, investment and partnerships to grow a thriving, globally connected arts and cultural sector.

The ACDP is administered by Arts NSW on behalf of the NSW Government. For further information go to www.arts.nsw.gov.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  chris gulaptis grafton regional gallery jude mcbean

Opinion: Shark nets are not the best option

Opinion: Shark nets are not the best option

The northern NSW community has had enough! Sharks bites in the region feel like they are constantly in the news

Pacific Highway landslide fears put to rest

RMS assures Tyndale residents of measures for safety

Gallery gets $70k funding boost

GOOD NEWS: Chris Gulaptis with Grafton Regional Gallery director Jude McBean and Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons.

Help to support artists and art workers' practice

OPINION: Memories of Dreamworld as the safe place

Queensland Emergency service personnel are seen at amusement theme park Dreamworld on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. It has been confirmed that the four adult victims who became trapped on a conveyor belt at the theme park after a raft they were in flipped on the Thunder River Rapids ride on Tuesday afternoon, have since died. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Dreamworld was always the safe place to have big fun

Local Partners

WATCH: Junior Queen gets silver screen royal treatment

NEW documentary explores the festival's 20-year-old quest as former candidates share their stories and experiences.

Green light for sports centre to re-open

Under new management. The Maclean Sports Centre should reopen early in November under the same managers at the Maclean Pool, Valley Pool Services, which has been appointed on an six-month contract.

Pool operators add sports centre to operations portfolio

Tea party with the 'Queen'

TRADITION: 1955 Jacaranda Queen Stella Wilson sits with reigning 2015 Jacaranda Queen Charlotte White at last year's Jacaranda Afternoon Tea.

Meet the royal patyu in style

Making steps for 'Blacky' in Walk 4 Brain Cancer

Grafton locals are doing a Walk 4 Brain Cancer in Sydney for Robert Black.

Team Blacky aims to better $5000 to battle brain cancer.

Sound of Music star to compere An Afternoon at the Proms

This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, from left, Chairmian Carr, as Liesl, Nicholas Hammond, as Friedrich, Heather Menzies, as Louisa, Duane Chase, as Kurt, Angela Cartwright, as Brigitta, Debbie Turner, as Marta, Kym Karath, as Gretl, and Christopher Plummer, as Captain Von Trapp, in a scene from the film, \"The Sound of Music.\" The 1965 Oscar-winning film adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical \"The Sound of Music\" is celebrating its 50th birthday in 2015. To honor the milestone, 20th Century Fox is releasing a five-disc Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD collector's edition, the soundtrack is being re-released, the film will be screened at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood later this month and to over 500 movie theaters in April. (AP Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment)

Saraton's rich history of stage and screen honoured in musical tribu

Gallery gets $70k funding boost

Gallery gets $70k funding boost

Funding has been provided to support Grafton Regional Gallery in the delivery of innovative arts and cultural programs to the Clarence Valley region

How Kristie blind-sided everyone to win Australian Survivor

Kristie Bennett wins Australian Survivor.

FAN favourite says she was underestimated by her competitors.

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Bob Irwin with his son Steve.

'You never expect that’s the last time you’re going to see your son'

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

Scary hoping Posh and Sporty will re-join The Spice Girls

Mel B

Mel B hoping Victoria Beckham, Mel C will re-join The Spice Girls

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky crush divorce speculation

Chris Hemsworth, right, and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"Honey you still love me right?!"

REVIEW: Michael McIntyre has Brisbane in stitches

Michael McIntyre in a scene from his TV series Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow.

BRITISH comedian is in the country on his Happy and Glorious Tour.

Panoramic View from Executive Residence

51 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 2 $445,000

When you pull up out the front of 51 Clarence Street, Maclean you will immediately recognise the quality of the build of the home, but the best part is waiting for...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

A Place to Call Home

37 Blanch Parade, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Beautifully poised in one of South Grafton's prime flood-free locations this gorgeous property is sadly offered to market by sellers reluctant to see it go.

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Bring Us Your Offers!

18 Clarence Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Less than 5 minutes from the CBD this lovingly restored Queenslander-style residence boasts much more than your standard old-world charm... Polished timber...

As Big As a House!

67 Breimba Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 4 3 $ 315,000

and#8203;What do you get when you couple size and location with a great price tag? A property that is bound to appeal to the market and sell very...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Attention First Home Buyers for Maclean

32 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Ideal for the young families, this 3 bedroom home at 32 Cameron Street, Maclean will appeal. Not only from the price point but from the fact it is on exceptionally...

CENTRAL ESTATE LIVING IN YOUR BAND NEW HOME

1 O'Malley Close, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 FASTRAK

Would you like the benefit of owning a brand new home without the stress of building? To be able to move in and be settled before Christmas? 1 Omalley Close...

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.