GALLERY: Rescue pets bringing happiness to Valley families

"Our boy Toby who was rescued from the pound. As it happened our son also has the name Toby. They are inseparable. Thank you to his previous parents for paying all his fees making it easier for us to adopt him."

WE ASKED our readers to provide photos of their adorable rescue pets on our Facebook page.

Here's a selection currently bringing happiness to households throughout the Clarence Valley.

There's Toby, Azrael and Lily, named after Lilypool Rd after he owner found her in the grass on the side of the road.

"It took me two days of going out there and leaving food to catch her," Lily's adopted owner Mary Anne Buckler said.

"She was a little kitten about five weeks old at the time."

