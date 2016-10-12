Gambler's lapse proves costly

A DISGRUNTLED gambler's violent reaction to losing money at the pokies has cost him a lot more than he bet on.

Elijah Sharman appeared in Grafton Local Court this week, charged with malicious or reckless damage over an incident that happened at the Grafton District Services Club on the night of July 23.

According to police facts, the 25-year-old Grafton man had been drinking with friends and went outside to the smoking deck, where he smashed the glass screen on a poker machine called "Midnight Eclipse”.

He immediately left the premises, but the incident was caught on CCTV footage.

On August 3 police visited a Grafton address where Sharman made admissions to elbowing the machine, causing it to shatter.

"I lost about $200 through the pokie machine and I became angry and frustrated,” he allegedly told officers.

He agreed the move was a stupid one and agreed to pay the cost of damages.

Representing himself in court, Sharman pleaded guilty to the offence, saying the moment was caused by a "lapse of judgment”.

"Pokies aren't there for you to win money,” Magistrate Robyn Denes said.

The magistrate placed Sharman on a section 10 bond, and officially ordered him to pay the GDSC compensation to the amount of $1094.94.