Garden piece wins people's choice gong

2016 JADA finalist Jane Grealy with her drawing Maria's Garden From The Back

THE final award of the 2016 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award has been announced - Jane Grealy's drawing of her neighbour's garden has taken out the Art Spectrum People's Choice Award.

Jane wins $500 of drawing materials donated by Australian art materials manufacturer Art Spectrum.

Visitors to the gallery posted 206 votes to nominate their favourite drawing of the 2016 JADA, and 25 of the votes went to Maria's Garden From The Back.

Becoming by Sandra Kiris and Seven Days to Marengo Falls by Mike Riley placed second with 14 votes each, while third place with 13 votes was taken out by Vicki Sullivan's Kinima.

Thirty-four of the 46 finalists received votes.

Maria's Garden From the Back is also one of the four drawings acquired from the 2016 JADA by judge Ken Done. It joins the gallery's collection of contemporary Australian art.

Jane Grealy: Maria's Garden From the Back 2016.

The artist's statement tells the story behind the piece.

"Standing on my toes at our back fence, I sometimes chat with my neighbour Maria. I love her garden, the chaos at the back, the organised garden beds and the bright red geraniums that ring her clothesline.

"Maria and her husband came from Italy after the war and, with many other European migrants, they settled in our inner city suburb New Farm. Maria is over 80 now and finds the garden harder to maintain since her husband died a year ago.

"I have learned more about her and her garden since she has allowed me to sit and sketch. The possums are a problem and plastic bags over ripening vegetables are her first line of defence.

"There is so much to draw, so much evidence of her and her husband's life over the last 60 odd years.

"Drawing makes me really look, allows me to think, and particularly when I am sketching in Maria's garden, is very pleasurable.”

Art Spectrum have sponsored the People's Choice Award since 2006. The award has proved to be a valued prize among artists and a popular activity with our visitors. The winners, acquisitions and finalists of the 2016 JADA can be viewed on the gallery's website.