Gay daughter the inspiration for art prize win

RAINBOW COLOURS: Chris Hazell in front of her Bendigo Bank Art Prize winning work at the Grafton Art Club's Jacaranda show.

CHRIS Hazell walked away from this year's Jacaranda Art Exhibition with the Bendigo Bank Art Prize for her artwork, Rainbow Duet.

"It's basically in support of marriage equality,” Mrs Hazell said.

"The rainbow colours symbolise the gay community.”

But Mrs Hazell's artwork goes a little deeper for her.

"My daughter is gay and she's in a relationship with her girlfriend and I think it's unfair that if they want to get married and they can't,” he said.

She added that while her daughter was the inspiration, the actual painting wasn't modelled on her.

"They're androgynous, they've got skull caps on and apart from the fact they've got red lipstick, you may not necessarily know they are male or female,” she said.

Mrs Hazell works fulltime as an artist, painting as quickly as she can.

"I work anywhere from six to seven days a week painting, I work quite quickly, the idea came very quickly and I guess the whole painting would have taken me about two weeks,” she said.

"Things like that just sort of pop into my head and as soon they pop in, I have to get right to it.”

This is not Mrs Hazell's first time in the Jacaranda Art Exhibition.

"I love to support local art and I've been entering the Jacaranda Exhibition for over 10 years, I've put work in every year.

"The Clarence Valley arts are important to me, it's good to support local arts.

"An opportunity where there is prize money involved is good, but it's not all about that, it's about being able to exhibit and share your work.”