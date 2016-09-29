23°
Get ready to rock out in the clover at Pillar Valley

Clair Morton
| 29th Sep 2016 4:00 PM
The Ninth Chapter will head to Pillar Valley on Sunday to join the local talent lining up for Rocktober in the Clover.
The Ninth Chapter will head to Pillar Valley on Sunday to join the local talent lining up for Rocktober in the Clover.

THERE'S more than one way to drop in to a music gig, as 15 skydivers will prove when they land in the clover fields of Pillar Valley this Sunday.

The spectacle will be part of the first Rocktober in the Clover, a unique open air music event at Tanamon Gallery where attendees will be treated to a line-up of four local acts including the Tullara Connors Band and North Coast stalwarts The Ninth Chapter.

It will also be one of the last chances for people to catch home-grown talent Joe Terror before he moves to Melbourne to pursue a musical career with Grafton band The Stained Daisies.

Gallery owner and event co-ordinator Sam Conderman said he was excited to host a wealth of talent, and to be able to offer the event as something different for the Clarence Valley community.

The event will also act as a fundraiser for the Clarence Valley Environment Centre, with $50 from each skydive and a portion of the $20 entry fee going towards the organisation.

"Because the gallery is intended for use as a community space, all events have to be generating some sort of community interest or vibe," he said. "Each of the events out here have to have a bit of a unique flavour.

"There is a lot of talent around and I'm keeping my eye out for it, and trying to spot new people where I can."

Mr Conderman also celebrating recent approval from the Clarence Valley Council to hold three events each year for the next 12 years, and is in the final stages of completing the 10-acre gallery.

"Having the council support us is like giving me a pat on the back and saying keep doing it," he said. "They realise too it's going to take a few years to get there, but they're backing me and that makes me feel like what we're doing as a group is great. The future is very promising."

He added that he was still tossing up ideas for a third event to possibly take place this year.

"There's some people out there with wild and crazy ideas," he said. "I'm sure something will come up."

Gates to the Tanamon gallery, on Firth Heinz Rd, Pillar Valley, open midday, and close at 10pm.

Food is available on site and drinks are BYO.

Skydiving expeditions will leave from Grafton Regional Airport and come into Pillar Valley every hour until sunset.

There may still be a couple of spots left on the skydiving roster, so if jumping out of a perfectly good plane sounds like a good idea to you, phone 0424560239.

  • Rocktober in the Clover kicks off at 12pm on Sunday. For more information, go to the Tanamon Facebook page.
Grafton Daily Examiner

