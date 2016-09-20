24°
News

Get revved up for a night at the drive-in

Emily Black | 20th Sep 2016 9:23 AM
Drive on movies.
Drive on movies.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

The pop-up drive in is coming to the Coffs Harbour Racecource on September 29, for four nights of fun, continuing until October 2, 2016.

Organisers say, for a total movie experience, nothing beats the drive-in. Whether you're a first timer or a long-time lover of watching flicks from your car, the experience is one of a kind.

Movies screening include The Princess Bride, Fury Road, Grease, Star Wars Episode Seven: The Force Awakens, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Gone are the days of metal speakers hanging from car windows, now you can tune in from your car's FM stereo to capture all the action on screen.

Tickets and screenings are available online at swiff.com.au, under the Drive-in event menu. Select the film, then the quantity of tickets and follow the prompts online to purchase, or continue to browse for other tickets. This is an automated process, please allow 30 minutes and be sure to check your junk mail folders.

Once selected, click on the My Cart icon at the right of the page, then checkout to purchase.

Tickets cost $15, plus a $1 booking fee, and a 1.7 per cent credit card fee. Tickets will then be emailed and need to be printed.

Gates open at 5pm daily, but patrons are asked to not arrive any earlier than 30 minutes before scheduled start time.

The drive-in is fully accessible. Amenities are located on site. Please contact Screenwave at contact@screenwave.com.au to discuss special requirements prior to the event.

FOUR EASY STEPS TO BOOK TICKETS:

* Book via the website swiff.com.au.

* Create an account (keep login details in a safe place).

* A barcoded ticket will be delivered to your email.

* Bring your ticket/s with you to be scanned upon entry.

Topics:  coffs harbour racecourse, drive in movies, drive ins, movies, noticeboard, whatson

Thug who tossed pregnant partner from car sent to jail

Thug who tossed pregnant partner from car sent to jail

Law comes down hard on a man who hurled his pregnant girlfriend from a car then drove at speeds up to 160kph on narrow Clarence Valley roads to escape arrest.

Rescue shelter owner faces animal cruelty charges

PLEADING: Sally Rogers, of Happy Paws Haven at Eatonsville, has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges following an RSPCA raid on the property earlier this year.

Woman pleads not guilty to six charges of failing to provide care

Is Grafton prepared for when the levee walls are breached?

Floodwaters completely covered the South Grafton Bowling Club's greens on Tuesday. An onlooker checks out the damage. Photo: JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Latest flood modelling to give insight on potential damage

Speeding drivers refuse to pay big fines

BOCSAR researchers found NSW drivers are far less likely to pay large fines than small ones.

The more expensive a speeding fine, the less willing we are to pay

Local Partners

Is Grafton prepared for when the levee walls are breached?

A PRESENTATION of Clarence Valley Council's latest flood modelling will give community members insight on potential damage.

Theresa's unique work on show at Iluka Emporium

News

Edwina's diverse work on display in Iluka

Veterans get call to rods for annual memorial day

HAPPY TIMES: Veterans were out on last year's inaugural trip.

Yamba deep sea fishing trip free for returned servicemen

Latest deals and offers

Get revved up for a night at the drive-in

Get revved up for a night at the drive-in

A pop-up drive in is coming to the Coffs Harbour Racecource on September 29, for four nights of fun.

TV star has purse stolen while she collected Emmy

The 42-year-old actor had joined castmates in accepting the accolade

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

Georgia Love stars in season two of The Bachelorette.

Australia’s new Bachelorette is ready for her happily ever after.

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

Katie Price is angry her children's Instagram accounts were removed

'Von Trapp daughter' dies

GONE AT 73: Charmian Carr.

Sound of Music actress dies

Jenna Coleman dating co-star?

Jenna Coleman is reportedly dating Tom Hughes.

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Panoramic View from Executive Residence

51 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 2 Auction Friday...

When you pull up out the front of 51 Clarence Street, Maclean you will immediately recognise the quality of the build of the home, but the best part is waiting for...

Individualised &amp; Supersized Gulmarrad in Everyway!

40 Australia Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 5 3 6 Auction Friday...

.WE WILL NOT WAIT AROUND ANY LONGER. MAKE US AN OFFER NOW! We have tried to market with a price and that hasn't created the urgency we would like. We now open our...

ANOTHER CHANGE IN PRICE - NOTHING TO DO, JUST MOVE ON IN!

11/213 Prince Street, Grafton 2460

House 1 1 $69,000

With the Grafton Greater Region set for massive infrastructure projects over the next 5 years, now is the time to secure a property and kick your investment...

Don&#39;t Stress Just Invest

47 Cowan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

After previously serving its purpose in Wharf Street this delightful home has a story to tell and was relocated to its current location in the mid 2000's and given...

Absolutely Must GO!

30 Spotted Gum Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Spacious, flood-free and lowset - what more could you ask for?! Situated in one of South Grafton's most recent estates, this quality property is surrounded by...

Renovated and Ready To Go!

21 Armidale Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Not often do we find the opportunity to present a home to the market that is freshly renovated with nothing to do, but when that opportunity arises we want to tell...

Californian Bungalow

34 Through Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Let's get straight down to business If you are a lover of charm and a little tantalised by original features such as pressed metal ceilings, ornate fireplaces and...

Time to pounce!

9 Rolfe Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $189,000

With a strong enquiry for an asking price of $260pw rent, this little investment property close to South Grafton High School has been an investment gem for our...

HIGH AND DRY

275 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $260,000

This home occupies its flood free position on a large residential block. Currently occupied by what an investor would call the "Perfect Tenant" paying $300.00 per...

PRICE SHAVED - OUR VENDOR&#39;S ARE SERIOUS - CALL TODAY

2a Clear Water Close, Grafton 2460

House 5 2 2 $439,000

Located in one of Grafton's most sought-after areas just metres from the Clarence River, this huge modern home boasts rural views and river breezes. Just a glance...

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park