Get revved up for a night at the drive-in

The pop-up drive in is coming to the Coffs Harbour Racecource on September 29, for four nights of fun, continuing until October 2, 2016.

Organisers say, for a total movie experience, nothing beats the drive-in. Whether you're a first timer or a long-time lover of watching flicks from your car, the experience is one of a kind.

Movies screening include The Princess Bride, Fury Road, Grease, Star Wars Episode Seven: The Force Awakens, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Gone are the days of metal speakers hanging from car windows, now you can tune in from your car's FM stereo to capture all the action on screen.

Tickets and screenings are available online at swiff.com.au, under the Drive-in event menu. Select the film, then the quantity of tickets and follow the prompts online to purchase, or continue to browse for other tickets. This is an automated process, please allow 30 minutes and be sure to check your junk mail folders.

Once selected, click on the My Cart icon at the right of the page, then checkout to purchase.

Tickets cost $15, plus a $1 booking fee, and a 1.7 per cent credit card fee. Tickets will then be emailed and need to be printed.

Gates open at 5pm daily, but patrons are asked to not arrive any earlier than 30 minutes before scheduled start time.

The drive-in is fully accessible. Amenities are located on site. Please contact Screenwave at contact@screenwave.com.au to discuss special requirements prior to the event.

FOUR EASY STEPS TO BOOK TICKETS:

* Book via the website swiff.com.au.

* Create an account (keep login details in a safe place).

* A barcoded ticket will be delivered to your email.

* Bring your ticket/s with you to be scanned upon entry.