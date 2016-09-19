Get up and close to Jacaranda Festival history

UP CLOSE: Junior Jacaranda 2012 candidate Annabel Green, 2013 Junior Jacaranda Queen Claire Smidt-Thompson and 2007 Jacaranda Queen Sarah Templeton with the official Jacaranda Queen robe and sceptre.

FOR any fans of the Jacaranda Festival, now is the chance to get a special close-up look at some of the iconic pieces of wardrobe of the Queen and Princess.

The formal robe and crown for the Jacaranda Queen and Princess are on display now at the Grafton Library and for many, this is the closest they will get to the special pieces of Jacaranda Festival regalia.

At last year's Jacaranda Festival, the organising committee hired the services of a consultant, with the display part of some new ideas for this year's festival, now in its 82nd year.

Former Jacaranda Queen Sarah Templeton said it was a great opportunity for people to have a new experience with the festival.

"A lot of visitors to town find the festival really special and unique and amazing, and it's a shame that the robes are locked away all year and no-one really gets to get up close to them,” she said.

"It's a great opportunity for people to come up and have a look. It's a special thing that's unique to Grafton. There are a couple of other jacaranda festivals around but none with the history and the tradition Grafton has, so it's really special and it's lovely to be able to let tourists in on what's special about Grafton.”

Ms Templeton said the robes and crown on display are the formal attire for the queen and princess, and is only worn at the highest events like the crowning and float procession.

"This is only worn on special occasions, and it's fairly exciting that it's now on show for everyone to see,” Ms Templeton said.

"Unless you're a member of the royal party, you wouldn't be able to get this close to the robes. For a lot of people this is as close as you can get to something special to the festival.”

I Scream owner Jeff Smith, who helped get the robes and crowns out of storage and on display, said the idea to display to robes would help get the festival back to the people.

"The idea is about getting a little bit more community involvement in it and guarantee us a bit of longevity,” he said.

"It's all about promoting the festival, which is excellent.”