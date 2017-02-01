Getting the chop in South

CUTTING EDGE: Megan Glass from Get Chopped in South Grafton is thrilled she moved here.

MOVING to Grafton 12 months ago, Megan Glass has made her mark on the town and community with her business, Get Chopped.

"I came to Grafton for my son with his schooling. He has autism and the schooling in Grafton is fabulous at Grafton High School for his needs,” she said.

"I chose Grafton because of the price of the housing, you could buy a beautiful historic house for a very reasonable price.

" I just thought it was a great country town that has a lot of offer.”

Ms Glass started her training as a barber in Sydney where she opened her own shop after finding it difficult to find full-time employment before relocating to Grafton.

"I'm self-taught, I guess I'm a creative artist type barber,” she said.

"Cutting hair is very simple, it's not rocket science, it's very simple to cut hair, anyone can cut hair at home,” she said.

But there is a knack to the feel of barbering.

"To be a good barber you need to be able to feel and you can't teach feel, If I feel someone's head or I'm going to cut someone's hair, I want to feel the movement, that natural fall. You can't teach that,” she said.

"That's sometimes what sets someone apart from other people because feel is something you can't teach.

"Being artistic and creative is why I don't chop like anyone else.”

But Ms Glass said cutting people's hair is only part of why her business is so successful.

"That's 10% of my business, 90% of my business is customer service.

"That's what makes a good barber, or what's good in business ... that brings people back to the town, that brings people back to the business.”

Last year, Ms Glass was training a few local boys to help expand their opportunities.

"I did that all last year and I was hoping that the five I trained last year, I was hoping to get them a statement of attainment in barbering so they could open up their own barber shop,” she said.

The barbering statement of attainment is a free to all indigenous men and women and is available at Grafton TAFE.

