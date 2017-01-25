Gifted trio flying the flag for blues music

YAMBA Shores Tavern will host the Summer Gumbo Tour on Australia Day, a rare opportunity to see three fine artists hailing from Melbourne and halfway around the world all performing under the same bill.

Leading the trio in this afternoon feast of jazz and blues is the Mississippi- based Terry 'Harmonica' Bean.

As his nickname suggests, this blues man has the 'harp' front and centre but he also plays guitar simultaneously. This deft workout makes him an exciting solo artist, an engaging performer with an ebullient personality who never fails to please an audience.

Blues fans with subscription TV may recognise Bean from the television series Moonshine & Mojo Hands.

Fellow blues aficionado and Melbournian Jules Boult is an internationally renowned performer, delivering his live show with ease and great banter. He emanates old-school blues with a younger man's enthusiasm and is an extremely competent multi-instrumentalist.

Completing the seasoned trio is former Woolgoolga schoolgirl Iseula Hingano, the brilliant voice behind the defining sound of the sophisticated and modern blues band Blue Eyes Cry.

Now based in Melbourne, the songstress has performed at some of Australia's premier music festivals and venues, her band's influences running the gamut of the modern blues scene, from Robert Cray, Eva Cassidy and Robin Trower through to soul artists like Stevie Wonder and Donny Hathaway.

Iseula will bring her extraordinary vocals back to her north coast stomping ground for the Summer Gumbo Tour and she is looking forward to catching up with family and friends.

"I've got three carloads of family coming to the Yamba show,” she laughed. "It's going to be an awesome day.”

Iseula said each performer would do their individual thing as well as performing with each other throughout the afternoon.

"Terry will probably start and then Jules will join him and then I'll open the second set. It will be great because we all perform a different style of blues, funk, soul and Mississippi style in the mix.”

She said blues was the root of all music so the show would not only entertain but maybe educate.

"Rock, soul, funk, gospel - it all comes from blues. People might think blues is a certain style but it really can come in a lot of different styles.

"We will be showcasing that with Summer Gumbo.”