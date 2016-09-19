26°
News

Give some TLC to help out local radio station

19th Sep 2016 12:01 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YAMBA'S community radio station TLC100.3FM is calling out to its listeners to support the station this October.

Become a paid up supporter of the station between 8 - 15 October and not only can you bask in the warm glow of knowing you're support the community group that supports all other community groups in the Clarence Valley, you could win big with a prize pool worth over $700!

Every new supporter is entered into the draw for this year's top prize of two nights' accommodation for two in a spa apartment inclusive of continental buffet breakfast at Angourie Rainforest Resort.

All you have to do is sign up via the radio station's website tlcfm.com.au, plus there are great prizes to be won daily during the campaign week. Vouchers have been contributed by local cafés, restaurants and shops keen to take advantage of the increased number of listeners tuning in during the campaign.

The campaign slogan Show Us Your TLC! is a playful twist on the station's TLC (The Lower Clarence) call sign, using the phrase 'Tender Loving Care'.

Wednesday afternoon presenter Phil Down said that supporter contributions are vital to keeping the radio station on the air. "It's a condition of the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia charter that community radio stations raise a portion of funds from the listenership,” he said. "We have so many wonderful listeners who contact presenters during their shows to make song requests or to share information with the community.”

"The campaign runs for a week leading up to this year's Surfing The Coldstream Festival on Saturday 15 October,” Phil said. "We'll announce the winner of the grand prize simultaneously on stage and on air.”

The station volunteers are once again gearing up to broadcast from the festival, capturing musical performances and interviews with festival goers to convey the spirit of the event for listeners everywhere.

Individual supporter rates are $20, with a $10 rate for students/concessions and $50 for passionate/family subscriptions.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Give some TLC to help out local radio station

Give some TLC to help out local radio station

Yamba radio station is launching annual appeal to keep station on the airwaves

Jacaranda Ball 2016: Oh, what a night

The Pride of Erin is danced by the Jacaranda candidates and their families at the 2016 Jacaranda Ball at The Barn in Grafton on Saturday night.

A ball of a time had at Jacaranda season opener

Hogan appointed to influential committees

Kevin Hogan MP for Page.

Hogan given new appointments

Veterans get call to rods for annual memorial day

HAPPY TIMES: Veterans were out on last year's inaugural trip.

Yamba deep sea fishing trip free for returned servicemen

Local Partners

Yamba Festival gets on brand

Going to the festival? Get the T-shirt and spread the festival brand.

Cowper gallery shows off range of artwork

Pat Jenkins and Julie McKenzie present "Chalk and Cheese” exhibition at the Cowper Art Gallery.

New exhibitions at Cowper Gallery

Super effort to showcase Sydney's comedy talent

SUPER FUNNY: David Williams will host the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Sunday, September 25.

More laughs in store for Clarence audiences

Latest deals and offers

Ben and Andy find reno perfection on The Block

Ben and Andy find reno perfection on The Block

GEELONG school teachers top the class with guest bathroom masterstroke.

Kiefer Sutherland says he was held up at gunpoint

Actor Kiefer Sutherland

Actor says he wasn't as tough as his characters

Guy Ritchie in talks to direct next Bond film

Director Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie could be the next Bond director

Bring Me the Horizon bring the goods

Bring Me The Horizon tear up at Riverstage in Brisbane on their 'That's The Spirit'.

Bring Me the Horizon play to sold out crowd at Brisbane

Lawyers called in over racial slur on Real Housewives

The stars of the Real Housewives of Auckland in Port Douglas.

Reality TV star used a racial slur against co-star

Wayne Bennett confirms he has left his wife

Wayne Bennett has ended his 42-year marriage to his wife Trish

What's on the small screen this week

Georgia Love in a scene from the TV series The Bachelorette.

BACHELOR fans can dive straight into new season of The Bachelorette.

BROADRIDGE HOMESTEAD

4666 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

House 5 4 22 $695,000

HEALTH FORCES SALE - MUST SELL ! This immaculately presented five bedroom homestead offers quality living at it`s best and includes a one bedroom granny flat /...

&quot;RIVERS BEND&quot;

504 Old Ferry Road, Ashby 2463

House 4 2 4 $795,000

SAILING AROUND WORLD - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This superb deep waterfront property offers direct ocean access, quality wharf, an immaculately presented four bedroom...

HISTORIC FORMER &quot;CHATSWORTH ISLAND RESTAURANT and RESIDENCE&quot;

29 Chatsworth Road, Chatsworth 2469

House 4 4 3 $625,000

INTERSTATE OWNER SAYS SELL - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This lovely Victorian brick residence Circa 1877 is set on a landscaped 1556 m2 in a riverfront reserve position in...

Comfortable Family Home Centrally Located

170 YAMBA ROAD, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $425,000

Attractive home with light and bright formal lounge and tiled formal dining area that could also be turned into another bedroom or office. The electric kitchen has...

CHARMING &quot;CAMELLIA COTTAGE&quot;

60 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 2 Auction

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This beautiful three bedroom federation home is immaculately presented and is set on a fully landscaped 1,011 m2 block...

Don&#39;t Stress Just Invest

47 Cowan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

After previously serving its purpose in Wharf Street this delightful home has a story to tell and was relocated to its current location in the mid 2000's and given...

Renovated and Ready To Go!

21 Armidale Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Not often do we find the opportunity to present a home to the market that is freshly renovated with nothing to do, but when that opportunity arises we want to tell...

Ideal for the Growing Family

12 Gosford Close, Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 $ 375,000

This two storey brick and tile home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac street in the highly sought after Westlawn area. The home has three spacious bedrooms...

Bring Us Your Offers!

18 Clarence Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 $ 365,000

Less than 5 minutes from the CBD this lovingly restored Queenslander-style residence boasts much more than your standard old-world charm... Polished timber...

King Sized Living

17 Abelia Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 4 $589,000

If it is extra space that you require, not just in living space but perhaps for the toys as well, then 17 Abelia Avenue is the property for you! Enjoying a...

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park