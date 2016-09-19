Give some TLC to help out local radio station

YAMBA'S community radio station TLC100.3FM is calling out to its listeners to support the station this October.

Become a paid up supporter of the station between 8 - 15 October and not only can you bask in the warm glow of knowing you're support the community group that supports all other community groups in the Clarence Valley, you could win big with a prize pool worth over $700!

Every new supporter is entered into the draw for this year's top prize of two nights' accommodation for two in a spa apartment inclusive of continental buffet breakfast at Angourie Rainforest Resort.

All you have to do is sign up via the radio station's website tlcfm.com.au, plus there are great prizes to be won daily during the campaign week. Vouchers have been contributed by local cafés, restaurants and shops keen to take advantage of the increased number of listeners tuning in during the campaign.

The campaign slogan Show Us Your TLC! is a playful twist on the station's TLC (The Lower Clarence) call sign, using the phrase 'Tender Loving Care'.

Wednesday afternoon presenter Phil Down said that supporter contributions are vital to keeping the radio station on the air. "It's a condition of the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia charter that community radio stations raise a portion of funds from the listenership,” he said. "We have so many wonderful listeners who contact presenters during their shows to make song requests or to share information with the community.”

"The campaign runs for a week leading up to this year's Surfing The Coldstream Festival on Saturday 15 October,” Phil said. "We'll announce the winner of the grand prize simultaneously on stage and on air.”

The station volunteers are once again gearing up to broadcast from the festival, capturing musical performances and interviews with festival goers to convey the spirit of the event for listeners everywhere.

Individual supporter rates are $20, with a $10 rate for students/concessions and $50 for passionate/family subscriptions.