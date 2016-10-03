24°
Giving it a goanna pull

Jarrard Potter | 3rd Oct 2016 5:00 AM
STRONG SHOWING: The winners (back) Amanda Anderson, Natasha Relf, Liam Hackett, John Causley, Alex Jefferies, (front) Abrial Taylor and Tom Rawson after competing in the annual Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli.
STRONG SHOWING: The winners (back) Amanda Anderson, Natasha Relf, Liam Hackett, John Causley, Alex Jefferies, (front) Abrial Taylor and Tom Rawson after competing in the annual Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli.

THERE might be a few complaints of sore necks on shoulders today in the aftermath of yesterdays Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships.

More than 3000 spectators flocked to Wooli to witness the spectacle, and event co-ordinator Leanne Plowman said there was not shortage of nominees across the weight divisions willing to take part in the competition and have a crack at the belt.

"The day was spectacular and the numbers were up from previous years," Mrs Plowman said.

"It was a bumper day where we had more than 60 nominations and they filled up all the events.

"All the competitors, especially the girls, gave us a great show, with the goanna stare off happening on many occasions which was great for the crowd to see that they take it seriously."

Wooli Goanna Championships Committee president Kellie Blacksell said the popularity of the event, now in its 31st year, was growing year by year, especially amongst women competitors.

"We actually added an extra ladies weight division this year," Mrs Blacksell said.

"We only used to have two ladies weight divisions, but we added a third to encourage more ladies to have a bit of a go, and we had a lot of ladies compete this year which was great to see them involved, and the crowd was right behind them too. It was a really great atmosphere.

"Everyone put up a good fight this year, and it was very entertaining."

Mrs Plowman said it was encouraging to see the event well supported by local businesses.

"Even as the day rolled on we were still receiving fabulous donations from various businesses," she said.

"They're already talking about next year and bringing other sporting clubs for another event next year, which is very exciting.

"It's an annual event that doesn't come together without community support and the work from all of our volunteers."

