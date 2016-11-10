30°
Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Adam Hourigan
| 10th Nov 2016 4:16 PM
Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.
THIS Saturday, McDonalds restaurants around the Clarence Valley will spread a bit of good cheer, to help families that can use it the most.

They will hold the annual McHappy Day fundraiser, and operations supervisor for McDonalds Grafton David Atherton says there is a big day of activities planned.

"It's a big day of family fun, we want to create a bit more hype and activity in the restaurant," he said.

"There'll be plenty of face painting, games and activities for the kids, live music throughout the day, a performance from Clarence River Dance Academy, and from 11am the Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs."

Central to the day is the donation of $2 from every Big Mac sold, as well the sale of helping hands, which have been on sale for the past month, and line the windows of the restaurant.

"All the proceeds go to Ronald McDonald House charities," David said.

"OnN the day, we'll often find we get local families who will come up and thank us for the support.

"They'll come up and tell you their story of how they've had to use the facilities, and how handy it was to have it."

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

