Goldings celebrate 60 years together

Ollie and John Golding, who just celebrated 60 years together.

IT WAS all singing and all dancing earlier this month when Clarence Valley couple Ollie and John Golding celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

More than 250 friends and family from near and far gathered at the Coaldale Hall on Saturday, October 8 to celebrate a romance that began in 1956.

Meeting as children, the marriage of Ollie and John joined two iconic Clarence Valley farming families, the Goldings and the Childs. Since they met, the couple have had many adventures, farming cattle in Coaldale, Commbadjah, dairying at Nana Glen, and doing the milk runs at Maclean and Goonellabah.

In between, the couple had many business adventures; building units on the Gold Coast, Jogalong Camper Trailers and the Goldings Rolla World, where many budding Grafton romances began.

Through everything, there has been one constant for Ollie and John, their family.

"It's always been about the family and without our children, Steven, Mark, Debbie, Andrew and Trudy, we wouldn't have achieved half as much,” John said.