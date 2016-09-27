Golf club brings its views closer

YAMBA Golf Club general manager Luke Stephenson thinks the Yamba Golf Club is a hidden jewel of Yamba, and wants everyone to come to experience it.

To help their members visitors, they've extended their back deck that overlooks the golf course in the first stage of extensions.

"We built the original deck a few years ago on volunteer work, and it proved very successful for our events,” he said.

"But because of the elements its underutilisted, people were telling us it was too hot, too cold, too dark or light.

"Because of that feedback we've extended the deck with the intention of putting a roof over the top with fans and heating, as well as a coffee shop and bar area.”

The decking gives a panoramic view of the club's four opening and closing holes, and Mr Stephenson said if all goes to plan the extension will be finished before Christmas.

"The outlook is unbelieveable, tourist come and look out here and the kangaroos bounce across and they're blown away,” he said.

"Now we'll have this large space for people to come out and get into alfresco dining and realise what we have out here.”