Grace's soul sounds to be heard on home soil

SWEET MUSIC: Singer Grace Hickey is back in the Lower Clarence to sing at the Surfing The Coldstream Festival.

ALTHOUGH Grace Hickey has played around the country with some of the best musicians in the business, her Lower Clarence home keeps providing inspiration for her blossoming career.

Coming back to Yamba today to play the Surfing the Coldstream Festival as Grace Hickey and the Honeymakers, she said the group formed from connections within the local area.

"I'd been playing with (keyboard player) Jaz in an acoustic trio last year, and after that group went our separate ways we kept working and writing together,” Grace said.

"And Lachy (who plays drums) I'd sang on an exam with, and when we were going to play our first gig for the Plunge festival, it was just going to be Jaz and I, but I thought of Lachy and knew he could add something great.

"It's amazing to think I've been living in Brisbane and working with such a big pond of musicians - but now this outfit with Jaz and Lachy is where I've felt so comfortable to write and perform with. They're fantastic musos and they all come from here.”

Grace manages to fit her music around studying fine art at the Queensland College of Arts, and says this year has been about the laying the groundwork.

"My goal is to write music, record, release and perform my own material, so I've been building a portfolio of original material that I'd be happy to share with the world,” she said.

"I'm starting to realise it's a lot about networking, so I've been going to events and conferences and meeting people, producers, publicists and other musos.”

And while she is performing this weekend with her band, Grace performs regularly as a touring musician.

"I've been doing a bit of session singing with a swing band called The Big Old Bus Band - so I'm heading down to Sydney for a few corporate gigs, and we played the Thredbo Festival together,” she said. "But it's this outfit with Jaz and Lachy where I've really got to do my own material.”

Grace describes their sound as having "a little bit of a soul, a little bit of funk, with jazz inflection with a touch of pop sensibility”.

"Jaz has this amazing skill for jazz piano, and then I go and sing over the top of it, taking on the melody,” she said.

"And I'm all about being able to articulate something beautifully in song, and having interesting lyrics and sometimes a narrative of some kind in the lyrics.

"If people come along, they can expect to hear beautiful melodies, funky beats and really good quality musicianship.”

As for the festival, Grace said she relished to play again in what she had found to be a relaxed and supportive environment.

"It's incredible. (Festival organiser) Phil Nicholas has been so supportive about giving young musicians a chance to perform alongside established acts,” she said.

"I performed with a few acts last year, and there was such a wonderful vibe around the festival.

As to the future, Grace says her experience over the past year have only helped to drive her further.

"I've realised how passionate I am about it, and if the opportunities come my way, I'm definitely going to take them.”