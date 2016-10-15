23°
News

Grace's soul sounds to be heard on home soil

Adam Hourigan | 15th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
SWEET MUSIC: Singer Grace Hickey is back in the Lower Clarence to sing at the Surfing The Coldstream Festival.
SWEET MUSIC: Singer Grace Hickey is back in the Lower Clarence to sing at the Surfing The Coldstream Festival. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALTHOUGH Grace Hickey has played around the country with some of the best musicians in the business, her Lower Clarence home keeps providing inspiration for her blossoming career.

Coming back to Yamba today to play the Surfing the Coldstream Festival as Grace Hickey and the Honeymakers, she said the group formed from connections within the local area.

"I'd been playing with (keyboard player) Jaz in an acoustic trio last year, and after that group went our separate ways we kept working and writing together,” Grace said.

"And Lachy (who plays drums) I'd sang on an exam with, and when we were going to play our first gig for the Plunge festival, it was just going to be Jaz and I, but I thought of Lachy and knew he could add something great.

"It's amazing to think I've been living in Brisbane and working with such a big pond of musicians - but now this outfit with Jaz and Lachy is where I've felt so comfortable to write and perform with. They're fantastic musos and they all come from here.”

Grace manages to fit her music around studying fine art at the Queensland College of Arts, and says this year has been about the laying the groundwork.

"My goal is to write music, record, release and perform my own material, so I've been building a portfolio of original material that I'd be happy to share with the world,” she said.

"I'm starting to realise it's a lot about networking, so I've been going to events and conferences and meeting people, producers, publicists and other musos.”

And while she is performing this weekend with her band, Grace performs regularly as a touring musician.

"I've been doing a bit of session singing with a swing band called The Big Old Bus Band - so I'm heading down to Sydney for a few corporate gigs, and we played the Thredbo Festival together,” she said. "But it's this outfit with Jaz and Lachy where I've really got to do my own material.”

Grace describes their sound as having "a little bit of a soul, a little bit of funk, with jazz inflection with a touch of pop sensibility”.

"Jaz has this amazing skill for jazz piano, and then I go and sing over the top of it, taking on the melody,” she said.

"And I'm all about being able to articulate something beautifully in song, and having interesting lyrics and sometimes a narrative of some kind in the lyrics.

"If people come along, they can expect to hear beautiful melodies, funky beats and really good quality musicianship.”

As for the festival, Grace said she relished to play again in what she had found to be a relaxed and supportive environment.

"It's incredible. (Festival organiser) Phil Nicholas has been so supportive about giving young musicians a chance to perform alongside established acts,” she said.

"I performed with a few acts last year, and there was such a wonderful vibe around the festival.

As to the future, Grace says her experience over the past year have only helped to drive her further.

"I've realised how passionate I am about it, and if the opportunities come my way, I'm definitely going to take them.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Cops charged over locking up 8 year old boy

Cops charged over locking up 8 year old boy

TWO police officers have been charged following an internal investigation into the incident.

Staff mix pink shirts and black tyres for a good cause

PINK FITTERS: Kade Ryan, Vincent van Overbeek, James Ryan and Craig Moran show their support.

"There's no better cause than the special woman in your life"

Woman dies in Coutts Crossing crash

Ambulance attend surf rescue at Diggers Beach.Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Police are asking witnesses to come forward

Grace's soul sounds to be heard on home soil

SWEET MUSIC: Singer Grace Hickey is back in the Lower Clarence to sing at the Surfing The Coldstream Festival.

Grace Hickey is back to play the Surfing the Coldstream Festival

Local Partners

Unlock the secrets to self-awareness

Tahleah Rose presents the path to epic health through self-awareness.

Fire permit conditions tightened due to dry weather

The Rural Fire Services were fighting a fire at the Hogarth Range, near Casino. Flames climbing up tree trunks. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

While floods hamper the west, Clarence Valley's drought rating rises

Grizzlee Train on track for greatness

QUICK STOP: Grizzlee Train will be pulling into Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

Central Coast duo bring energy to Yamba

Hip-hip-hooray for parkrun's 1st birthday

BIRTHDAY TIME: Grafton parkrun organiser Casey Smith with Elders Real Estate's Karen Gorton and Kylie McGrath get into the parkrun birthday groove.

Free barbecue to celebrate successful community event

Shakespeare comes to life at the Criterion

SHOW TIME: The cast of Midsummer Night's Dream warm up for their big production at the Criterion Theatre this weekend.

Clarence Valley Home Educators' own take on Midsummer Night's Dream

Grizzlee Train on track for greatness

Grizzlee Train on track for greatness

CENTRAL Coast duo bring raw and exciting energy to Yamba on Saturday night

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

PRODUCTIVE LAND, CREEK FRONTAGE, APPROVED GRANNY FLAT, TOWN WATER - ACT NOW

107 Whiteman Creek Road, The Whiteman 2460

Rural 4 3 4 REDUCED $515000

JUST 20km from town on a sweeping bend of the clear-flowing Whiteman Creek this gem of a property is ideal for those seeking space and a hobby farm...

King Sized Living

17 Abelia Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 4 $569,000

If it is extra space that you require, not just in living space but perhaps for the toys as well, then 17 Abelia Avenue is the property for you! Enjoying a...

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

Bursting with added benefits

2 Bangalow Crescent, Gateway Village, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $225,000

You really must explore the quality and improvements of one of the finest offerings in the Gateway Village. Not only is this cottage light-filled and spacious it...

Move in ready - Owner says SELL!

4 Forest Bank Close, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 6 $479,000

OWNER SAYS SELL! Owners have purchased elsewhere offering a fantastic opportunity to purchase a well-established family home set on a fully fenced 4,005sqm corner...

Exceptional Valued Rural Residential Land near the Beach

Lot 22 Brolga Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land At Brolga Drive it's a relaxed rural family environment where peace and ... $145,000

At Brolga Drive it's a relaxed rural family environment where peace and quiet reigns supreme. The considered estate layout ensures excellent building site for you...

Prime Real Estate

64 Spenser Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 3 $420,000

This three bedroom home is across the road from the sports oval and within sight of the Bowling Club. The land is zoned commercial with rear access from Charles...

WHEN ONLY TWO WILL DO

8 Riverview Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 4 $565,000

This property has two titles, two road frontages, and two storeys. It is on the corner of Spencer Street and Riverview Street. It is 200 metrs to the river and the...

Perfect blend of the old and the new

3 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 2 $410,000

If there is one sure fire winning combination in real estate it is "style" and "position". This home has both these aspects in spades. What a fabulous blend of old...

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 $529,000

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?