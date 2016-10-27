Grafton does the Time Warpt again

THE outrageous crew from The Time Warpt Show didn't quite make it the first time around but like the classic song itself, they are back, more warped than ever and ready for a raunchy dinner show at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night.

Originally a clean-cut, boppy '50s/60s band, this six-piece vocal harmony group were hi-jacked on their way from from a Cliff Richard concert. They were held captive for several days by Dr Frank 'N Fruit, a crazy transvestite of dubious roots, who introduced them to the essential elements of today's music - sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll. Once they were totally warped, he set them free to tell the world of their adventure. This resulted in The Time Warpt Show, a group now consisting of three boys, two girls and one transvestite in a cabaret rock band offering rock 'n' roll, excerpts from The Rocky Horror Show, the music of today, short skirts, suspenders, skimpy underwear, comedy and plenty of raunchy moments.

A night with the fully costumed and choreographed Time Warpt Show, tells their story from the beginning - the first half is their original '50s/60s rock 'n' roll set, while the second half relates to their adventures at the hands of Dr Frank 'N Fruit, combining elements of The Rocky Horror Show, Transvision Vamp, Robert Palmer, Suzie Quatro, Elton John, Roxette, Skyhooks, etc. Eat, drink and be raunchy on this classic "Rocky” ride. The cast of The Time Warpt Show will tease and titillate while you chow down on a two-course dinner at the GDSC.