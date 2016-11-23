Grafton girls to hit the national stage

(back to front) Maeve Dougherty, Tanika Crispin, Josie Bindon, Andrea Thomson, Bree Hunter and Shanae Crispin - members of the Grafton Physical Culture Club competing at this weekend's national titles in Sydney.

SIX members of the Grafton Physical Culture Club will put their best foot forward as they represent the Far North Coast Regional at the national championships.

To be held this weekend in Sydney, the club will be represented by Shanae Crispin, Bree Hunter, Josie Bindon, Tanika Crispin and Maeve Dougherty - who will all compete on the Sunday.

They qualified after success at the recent zone championships. Four of the girls have been to the national championships before, but for Andrea and Tanika it will be their first time competing on the national stage, and are very excited and have been practicing hard.

They will go up against 80 placegetters from all zones throughout Australia competing against them.

A couple of the delighted Grafton Physical Culture Club members Tanika Crispin, who finished fourth in 11yrs section and Josie Bindon, who took out the the 11yrs. Contributed

The Ladies national titles have already been completed, and the Grafton club performed well, with intermediate lady Alyssa Hayes reaching the finals, which was a great effort.

Ellee Hunter, Mikayla O'Mahoney and Candice Ingram stepped up to contest the seniors championships, and all reached the semi-finals competing again 140 others in their section.