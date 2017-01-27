29°
Grafton hammered by heavy deluge

Bill North
| 27th Jan 2017 8:26 AM
A heavy late afternoon downpour swept through the Clarence Valley on Thursday, 26th January, 2016.
A heavy late afternoon downpour swept through the Clarence Valley on Thursday, 26th January, 2016.

Almost an inch of rain fell in a half-hour period when a late afternoon downpour swept through Grafton on Thursday.

At 5.40pm a low pressure system from the south hit the city and within minutes of the first showers Grafton started to experience its heaviest falls of the summer.

By 6pm the rain event had produced 8.8mm and 10.6mm proceeded to fall into the rain gauge during the next 10 minute-period according to weatherzone.com.au.

By 6.20pm a total of 21mm had been recorded and by 8pm a total of 27.4mm had fallen.

"A low pressure trough extending from the interior transporting unstable air and moisture was contracting to the north into southern Queensland when it delivered quite heavy rainfall over a very short period," Weatherzone.com.au senior meteorologist Jacob Cronje said.

"As this trough was moving up there was also a high pressure system that was transporting moisture from the coast and these two systems interacted.

"There was a lot of unstable air and moisture being transported from various places and that is a very good recipe for thunderstorms and showers."

Intermittent light showers during the day yesterday and again overnight bumped the total 24-hour rainfall to 29mm - Grafton's wettest day since August 8 when 51.6mm was measured.

Mr Cronje said these heavy rainfall events over a short period of time were not uncommon to the Clarence Valley region, which experiences a humid subtropical climate with typically higher rainfall during the summer months.

"Rainfall events of this nature are not uncommon for northeastern New South Wales," he said.

"We also had fairly big rainfall events at least three times this month already. On Thursday the 12th there was 20mm of rainfall over a very short period time of about two hours, although it was in the morning."

Grafton has now received 146.2mm this month and should surpass its monthly average of 152.4mm by the end of January.

"For the coming days it looks like the most significant falls will be today, with 10 to 15mm possible over the next 48 hours," Mr Cronje said.

"It is becoming very unlikely on Sunday and then not likely at all on Monday and Tuesday, which should be pretty dry."

The recent rainfall comes as a welcome respite for local farmers with below average monthly falls four months since August.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  climatologist deluge heavy rain rainfall weather forecast weatherzone

Grafton hammered by heavy deluge

Grafton hammered by heavy deluge

Almost an inch of rain fell in a half-hour period when a late afternoon downpour swept through Grafton.

