Grafton joins IceFight

GRAFTON is being urged to join the fight against ice with a new Facebook group started to raise awareness of the prevention program Our Town's ICE Fight.

Starting out in Geelong in 2014, the prevention and awareness program has since spread across Australia, which aims to engage the community through school, sporting groups and workplaces to tackle the impact of ice on the region.

Stephen Whale has started the IceFight Grafton Facebook group on Christmas Eve last year after becoming aware of the program while studying a community service diploma in Brisbane.

"Every night I was hearing about the ice problem, and part of my study was about treatment services and prevention," he said.

"Our Town's ICE Fight was the only thing that I found that seemed to be making a difference. It was well researched and had a good strong message, so I got in touch with the group and got permission to try and get it started in towns across Queensland and Northern NSW."

With the group only starting last week, Mr Whale said there was significant interest in the campaign in the Grafton area.

"The ice problem can be worse in country towns compared to cities as it affects more people per head of population," he said.

"Because of that, it's a harder hitting issue. It can be tricky because there's a stigma to overcome when it comes to addiction and it's a difficult thing to deal with."

Mr Whale said the aim of the group was to raise awareness of the Our Town's ICE Fight program, and find interested members to get involved.

"It's all about finding the right people in Grafton, and then organise a working group where people can get together and figur out how to get the prevention message out into the schools, work places and sporting clubs," he said.

"At this stage it's about trying to get the message out about the group. IceFight is set up to educate all in the community about the addictive nature of methamphetamines and to help people make informed choice to abstain from beginning smoking, ingesting, or injecting ice or methamphetamines."