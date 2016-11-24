Police raids lead to three arrests over armed robbery

FOLLOWING the execution of two search warrants in the Grafton area, and one in Port Macquarie at around 7am yesterday, two men and a teenage boy, have been charged in connection with the alleged armed robbery of a hotel in Sydney's south earlier this year.

Strike Force Duffield, comprising detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, was established in September this year following the alleged robbery of a Beverly Hills hotel.

About 1.40am on Monday September 26, 2016, police were called to a hotel on King Georges Road, following reports of an armed robbery.

Police were told two men wearing face coverings and armed with a knife and firearm had approached a 29-year-old male staff member, after he'd closed the establishment for the evening.

It was alleged the men threatened the staff member and walked him back inside the hotel where they demanded money from the safe. A short time later the pair fled the scene with a large sum of cash.

Following further inquiries, Strike Force detectives executed a number of search warrants in Grafton and Port Macquarie, about 7am yesterday.

Strike Force detectives were assisted by police from Coffs Clarence and Mid North Coast Local Area Commands as well as specialist officers including the Dog Unit during the operation. During a subsequent search of the properties, officers located methylamphetamine ('ice'), cannabis, and other items that were seized for forensic examination.

Three males were arrested during the execution of the warrants, including the 29-year-old staff member who police will allege had been complicit in the planning of the robbery.

It's further alleged the group had also been involved in the distribution of methylamphetamine ('ice') and cannabis across the Grafton area.

The first 29-year-old man, the former staff member, was arrested at a Port Macquarie home and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break enter and steal, five counts of supply prohibited drug, four counts of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, conspiracy to supply prohibited drug, and knowingly direct criminal group.

He was refused bail and was due to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court yesterday.

A second 29-year-old man was arrested at a Grafton home and taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break enter and steal, five counts of supply prohibited drug, three counts of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, conspiracy to supply prohibited drug, and participate in a criminal group.

He was refused bail and was due to appear before Grafton Local Court yesterday.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at a property in South Grafton and also taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break enter and steal, supply prohibited drug, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, and participate in a criminal group.

He was refused bail and was due to appear before Grafton Local Court yesterday.