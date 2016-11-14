Grafton man charged with obscene exposure

A GRAFTON man has been charged for obscene exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to three women over the weekend.

Just after midnight on Saturday, police attended Pound St, Grafton after reports of an alleged intoxication.

There they spoke to a group of three women who alleged the man, who was lying on the ground, exposed himself to them when they tried to see if he was okay.

A 48 year-old Grafton man, located nearby, was arrested by Target Action Group officers and allegedly found to be heavily intoxicated.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station and later issued a criminal infringement notice for obscene exposure.