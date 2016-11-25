30°
News

Grafton man refused bail on drugs, robbery charges

Adam Hourigan
| 25th Nov 2016 5:59 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GRAFTON man has been refused bail following his arrest during police raids in the city.

Mitchell Alan Powrie, 29, was arrested at a residence on Wednesday and taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break enter and steal, five counts of supply prohibited drug, three counts of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, conspiracy to supply prohibited drug, and participate in a criminal group.

He was refused bail in Grafton Local Court and his hearing was adjourned to December 6.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at a property in South Grafton and also taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal, supply prohibited drug, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, and participate in a criminal group.

He was released on conditional bail and is due to appear in Grafton Children's Court on February 7.

The arrests were carried out by Strike Force Duffield, which was established in September following the robbery of $204,000 cash from a hotel in Sydney's south.

About 1.40am on Monday, September 26, police were called to a hotel on King Georges Rd, Beverly Hills, following reports of an armed robbery.

It was alleged the men threatened the staff member and walked him back inside the hotel where they demanded money from the safe.

A short time later the pair fled the scene with a large sum of cash.

Police were told two men wearing face coverings and armed with a knife and firearm had approached a 29-year-old male staff member, after he'd closed the establishment for the evening.

Following further inquiries, Strike Force detectives executed two search warrants in Grafton and one in Port Macquarie, about 7am Wednesday.

The former staff member was arrested at Port Macquarie and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station. Police will allege he had been complicit in the planning of the robbery.

During a subsequent search of the properties, officers found methylamphetamine (ice), cannabis, and other items that were seized for forensic examination.

It's further alleged the group had also been involved in the distribution of methylamphetamine (ice) and cannabis across the Grafton area.

Grafton Daily Examiner
10 things Mum doesn't want for Christmas this year

10 things Mum doesn't want for Christmas this year

DO YOUR mum a favour. Don’t force her to perform the fake “oh great, a feather duster. What a great gift” spiel this Christmas.

Sharing stories with the Clarence

Jimmy Barnes is bringing his show to the Saraton Theatre on December 3.

Jimmy Barnes will share his stories with you

Grafton man refused bail on drugs, robbery charges

Villiers St bypasses the Grafton CBD.

Police raids lead to armed robbery arrests

Anglers against life jacket trial

Rock fishing remains a popular pastime. Life jackets are not so popular.

Authorities acting on rock fishing death toll

Local Partners

Yamba New Year markets on the move

A new venue and an earlier time slot to cope with the annual Rotary run markets

Vintage cars and lanterns fuel spark for Sam and Betty Darke

LIFE PARTNERS: Betty and Sam Darke are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

VIDEO: Grafton couple celebrate 60th wedding anniversary today

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Up close and personal with Brooke and Adam

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley

Brooke and Adam are in town for an intimate evening of music

Aladdin sure to be a Christmas cracker

MAGIC: Aladdin runs until Decmeber 4 with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Doors open one hour before curtain.

Criterion Theatre welcomes new faces in fun musical

Sharing stories with the Clarence

Sharing stories with the Clarence

An evening of stories and songs with Jimmy Barnes is almost here

This weekend's gig guide

Nicole Brophy is playing at the Pacific Hotel tonight.

Get ready for a brilliant weekend of music

Up close and personal with Brooke and Adam

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley

Brooke and Adam are in town for an intimate evening of music

Review: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

HIDDEN: Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

A film worth watching, and watching, again and again

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

ICONIC ROLE: Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical which toured nationally.

Part one: Growing up in Central Queensland

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 $ 435,000

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

HOT Sellers offer Waterfront Hobby Farm

1945 Pacific Highway, Cowper 2460

House 3 1 2 $525,000 New...

With all the various activities that are available at this 24 acre waterfront hobby farm the property is calling for "the outdoors type" of person/family to come...

Forward thinking

1092 Pacific Highway, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 1 By Negotiation

Perfect for those who don't want neighbours, love to make a lot of noise, don't particularly want to maintain acres but would love the benefit and views of rolling...

Lots 67 - 850.9m2

Lot 67 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Corner block with North aspect, two street frontages, $155,000

Corner block with North aspect, two street frontages,

WHEN ONLY TWO WILL DO

8 Riverview Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 4 $565,000

This property has two titles, two road frontages, and two storeys. It is on the corner of Spencer Street and Riverview Street. It is 200 metrs to the river and the...

A Rare Offering

2/6 Schaeffer Close, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Wanting to downsize but retain your independence, 2/6 Schaeffer Close could be just what you're looking for. Low set and low maintenance and surrounded by similar...

Time For A Change?

36 William Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This property is perfect for first home owners and investors alike. The home is set at the back of the fully fenced battle axed block and provides a flood free...

Explore the Possibilities - Developer Special

72 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

Presenting an abundance of possibilities with your own flair to restore, redesign, revamp or redevelop. Are you on the path way to prosperity? Or a...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, The Pinnacles 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!