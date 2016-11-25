Grafton man refused bail on drugs, robbery charges

A GRAFTON man has been refused bail following his arrest during police raids in the city.

Mitchell Alan Powrie, 29, was arrested at a residence on Wednesday and taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break enter and steal, five counts of supply prohibited drug, three counts of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, conspiracy to supply prohibited drug, and participate in a criminal group.

He was refused bail in Grafton Local Court and his hearing was adjourned to December 6.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at a property in South Grafton and also taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal, supply prohibited drug, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, and participate in a criminal group.

He was released on conditional bail and is due to appear in Grafton Children's Court on February 7.

The arrests were carried out by Strike Force Duffield, which was established in September following the robbery of $204,000 cash from a hotel in Sydney's south.

About 1.40am on Monday, September 26, police were called to a hotel on King Georges Rd, Beverly Hills, following reports of an armed robbery.

It was alleged the men threatened the staff member and walked him back inside the hotel where they demanded money from the safe.

A short time later the pair fled the scene with a large sum of cash.

Police were told two men wearing face coverings and armed with a knife and firearm had approached a 29-year-old male staff member, after he'd closed the establishment for the evening.

Following further inquiries, Strike Force detectives executed two search warrants in Grafton and one in Port Macquarie, about 7am Wednesday.

The former staff member was arrested at Port Macquarie and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station. Police will allege he had been complicit in the planning of the robbery.

During a subsequent search of the properties, officers found methylamphetamine (ice), cannabis, and other items that were seized for forensic examination.

It's further alleged the group had also been involved in the distribution of methylamphetamine (ice) and cannabis across the Grafton area.