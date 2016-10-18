Performing arts students experience city sights and sounds

IT WAS an extremely hectic week, and due to circumstances beyond our control, the itinerary had to change several times. But for 87 Grafton Public School students, the Performing Arts Tour at the end of last term was a special and memorable experience.

The group, featuring our band, choir and dance ensembles, travelled north to Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast for four days.

ON TOUR: Day 1 of the Performing Arts Tour was in inner-city Brisbane.

They performed at Queen Street Mall, Mooloolaba Beach, Elston Lodge Retirement Village and at the MND Centre. A scheduled performance at Cavill Avenue had to be cancelled due to wet weather.

The students had a swim at South Bank Beach, enjoyed authentic Chinese and Italian cuisine, went on the Brisbane Eye, had a trip to Movieworld on the way home, and the highlight for many was attending QPAC's 'Singing in the Rain' premiere.

Thank you to Mr Keogh and the staff who attended.