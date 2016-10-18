Grafton TAFE students show their skills to the world

SWEET SUCCESS: Worldskills national bronze medallist in tiling Shannon Thompson and silver medallist in TVET hairdressing Isabella DiMattia back at Grafton TAFE.

TWO of the Grafton TAFE students who jetted off to represent NSW at the National Worldskills competition in Melbourne have come back victorious.

Isabella DiMattia took out the silver in TVET hairdressing competition and Shannon Thompson was awarded bronze in tiling.

"I was very, very happy and shocked, it was an unreal feeling,” Ms DiMattia said about her win.

"I thought it was going to be really intense from reading the pre compeition pack,” she added about competing.

"It wasn't chilled or anything... but it was really straight forward and structured where you knew what you had to do and everything was to the point.”

Ms DiMattia said the competitors had to do a range of tasks that everyone had their own interpretation on.

"We had to do two different braiding styles, one of our own choice... and one where we got a picture on the day and had never seen it before and had to recreate it,” she said.

"We did two colours and two blow dries and we also had to do a treatment on a client... and we assisted with a perm.”

Ms DiMattia said it was a really diverse and creative field to compete in and there were new things to learn for everyone.

"The girl that came first and I have completely different vision in hairdressing, she is quite, not old fashioned, but she does the traditional kind of stuff, she's in a traditional salon that does perming and sets, where I am in more of a modern salon and I'd never done a perm before going there,” she said.

"I'm completely happy with the silver because I knew I didn't lose to her because she was better than me, she was different, she knew different things, she understood different things.

"I know that my work was good and I produced modern things.”

Mr Thompson said there was only 1.2 points separating him from second place.

"I didn't expect to win a medal at all so it was a big surprise when I did,” he said.

"It was stressful and full on, I was working hard all the time.”

During the competition, Mr Thompson had to complete three tasks.

"I had to tile two walls and a floor and there was a lot of cutting and like mathematical sort of stuff to work out,” he said.

"They were all different designs, one of the walls was a kangaroo, one was a map of Australia and the floor was a boomerang.”

After taking out third place, Mr Thompson said he feels really good.

"I feel a lore more confident that I'm actually good at what I do,” he said.