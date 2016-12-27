31°
News

Clarence Valley's most dangerous stretch of highway

Jarrard Potter | 27th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
TURN OFF: The intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cameron Street near Ferry Park in Maclean has been the scene of two collisions in the past month, including one fatal.
TURN OFF: The intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cameron Street near Ferry Park in Maclean has been the scene of two collisions in the past month, including one fatal. Adam Hourigan

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESEARCH from the Australian Road Assessment Program has rated the stretch of the Pacific Hwy from Grafton to Maclean as the most dangerous section of highway in the Clarence Valley.

An average of 7950 vehicles travelled on the 39km section of highway from 2010 to 2014. During that time, there were a total of 64 casualty crashes and three lives lost, to give the road a medium-high risk rating, the 69th worst section of highway in Australia.

However, that figure pales in comparison to this year's road toll, which saw three lives lost on that same stretch of highway.

This year's road toll has spiked compared to previous years, with 17 fatal crashes and 18 deaths in the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command, with 14 of those deaths occurring on Clarence Valley roads. This figure eclipses last year's total of five lives, a figure that was matched in April.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Chief Inspector Phillip Brooks said high risk driver and rider behaviour is to blame for the high death toll on our roads.

"The high death toll is certainly representative of what we're seeing with poor driver behaviour," he said.

"We know it's speeding, drink and drug driving, driving fatigued or distracted with a mobile phone that is causing what are these very sad and tragic events on our roads."

The road toll for the Clarence Valley has matched the state-wide trend, with 383 lives lost so far in 2016, compared to 346 this time last year.

In comparison, the Pacific Hwy from Coffs Harbour to Grafton is rated as having a low-medium risk level, with 15 people killed on the 76km stretch from 2010 to 2014, and is ranked 159 nationally. The 83km stretch of the Pacific Hwy from Maclean to Ballina was rated by the Australian Road Assessment Program as 153rd worst in the country, with a low-medium risk rating. Eighteen people died in 121 casualty crashes in the four year period of the study.

NSW Police started operation Safe Arrival on Friday morning, with double demerit points on driving infringements effective during the holiday period.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, Acting Commander of State's Traffic & Highway Patrol Command, said that double demerits should not be the only deterrent for people over the holiday period.

"Double demerits have already started this morning, and all drivers - especially those on their p-plates - can lose their licence in a flash," he said.

"While double-demerits are an important deterrent, I want people to be reminded that the real reason you should obey the rules is not to keep your licence, it's to keep your life."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  car crash fatalities highway upgrade pacific highway pacific hwy road trauma

Fundraiser for suspected drowning victim

Fundraiser for suspected drowning victim

THE family of Geoffrey Blackadder has asked the community to dig deep to help cover funeral costs for the 60-year-old who died at Wooli Beach yesterday.

60-year-old man died helping to save relatives

Emergency services have responded to an incident at Wooli Beach where it is believed a man has died

WOOLI tragedy one of three Boxing Day drownings

Tweed in form as they chase maiden Country Cup title

CONFIDENT: Tweed Districts captain Jayden Hoare is ready for the Country Cup finals.

Shortest travel distance means weariness will be no excuse

Clarence Valley's most dangerous stretch of highway

TURN OFF: The intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cameron Street near Ferry Park in Maclean has been the scene of two collisions in the past month, including one fatal.

Research figures confirm highway stretch is a high risk zone

Local Partners

Fundraiser for suspected drowning victim

THE family of Geoffrey Blackadder has asked the community to dig deep to help cover funeral costs for the 60-year-old who died at Wooli Beach yesterday.

Cathedral markets growing for growers

Simone Dunn (centre left) with Margaret Maher, Bethany and Tianna Diver from Clarence Catering at the Grafton Farmers Market.

The Grafton Farmers Market is growing

All star cast for Lawrence Rodeo

WILD RIDE: Steve Mason hangs on to Black Barney who will line up again this year.

Australian PBR champion head of open bull ride field

Stocking up summer supplies

Antony Perring of Irons and Craig with some of the mountains of coffee he has in preparation for the post Christmas rush.

Big demand on cafe supplies over summer

Ultimate tribute to the fabulous Beach Boys

The Beach Boyz Tribute Show will be getting around to the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Friday night.

Love the Beach Boys? Don't miss this band

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

IF you’re going to offer your condolences, at least make sure you’re getting the name right.

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

TV Insider: Guillermo del Toro leads new Netflix kids' show

A still from the new Dreamworks show Trollhunters.

Dreamworks' new series gets a scary twist

A RARE FIND

798 Wooli Road, Pillar Valley 2462

Rural 6 2 2 $649000

The first time you see this property, you could be mistaken for thinking you're visiting a resort. Ideally situated 20 mins from Grafton and 20 mins to the beaches...

HAPPY CHRISTMAS! YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 FASTRAK

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Bay Views at Minnie Water

3 Waratah Crescent, Minnie Water 2462

House 3 2 2 $845,000

Perched high on the hill at Minnie Water this property has investment potential beyond most properties currently on the market on the North Coast! The home has...

LARGE RESIDENTIAL BLOCK READY TO BUILD!

10 Silverton Street, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land Consisting of approx. 1,133m2 this large residential allotment is ready for new ... $70,000

Consisting of approx. 1,133m2 this large residential allotment is ready for new ownership. With sellers that have set their sights elsewhere, we are looking for a...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Affordable Luxury

9 King Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Located in the quaint village of Ulmarra this executive-style residence is sure to impress those looking for lifestyle coupled with affordability. Boasting a solid...

One for the Money!

199 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 AUCTION

With the local market on a steady and continual rise, properties offering investor appeal are becoming few and far between with that said 199 Ryan could easily be...

Something for Everybody!

1/16 Parkview cresent, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $325000

This quality two bedroom unit is perfect for first home buyers, investors or those just looking to downsize! Located close to Yamba shopping fair, public...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas followed by three large sized rooms, the great size of...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Four Grafton houses for homebuyers

Grafton houses waiting to be snapped up

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

13-year golf wars saga continues to cause grief

South Grafton resident Kerry Hughes looks over the site of a proposed development she and other residents are opposing on the golf course.

Angry residents fear latest plan threatens semi-rural ambience

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!