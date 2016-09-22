Grafton trainers look to make their mark in Lismore Cup

ONE TO WATCH: Grafton mare Coastal Gem will run in the $50,000 Lismore Cup today.

RACING: With a strong field lining up for the Lismore Turf Club's feature race of the year, two Grafton trainers will be hoping to come away with a win in the $50,000 XXXX Gold Lismore Cup (2200m) today.

It's been years between Lismore Cups for trainer Greg Howells, who will be hoping to wind back the clock with Coastal Gem.

"I won it in the late 1990s with Oh So Handy and it was my only runner in the race to my knowledge,” Howells said.

Howells said a lighter weight on the back of the mare will bring it right into contention.

"This race has always been in the back of my mind and she worked home well last start with 58kg which was good because she's not a big weight-carrying mare,” he said.

For Andrew Parramore, Arabian Falcon will be chasing her third successive win in what is Parramore's first runner in a Lismore Cup.

The former jockey is confident she will run out a strong 2100m after winning her past two starts over 1600m and 1606m at Coffs Harbour and Grafton.

"She won impressively at Grafton,” he said.

"And she's done well since.”