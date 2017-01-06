26°
Grafton vehicle stop uncovers big drug stash

Clair Morton
| 6th Jan 2017 10:19 AM

TWO South Grafton men have been refused bail after a vehicle search allegedly uncovered a stash of drugs worth more than $15,500.

Target Action Group police were patrolling Villiers Street, Grafton around 6.40pm yesterday when they stopped a black Holden Commodore sedan driven by a 36-year-old man, who was known to them.

It is alleged that he was known to be a disqualified driver.

The vehicle also contained a second 36-year-old South Grafton man.

A subsequent search of the vehicle is alleged to have located 15.4g of crystal methylamphetamine, 3.5g of cannabis, $2425 in cash, drug utensils and a mobile phone taser.

Both men were arrested and taken to Grafton Police station.

They have since been charged with supply of prohibited drugs, possession of prohibited drugs, possessing a prohibited weapon and dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Both were refused bail by police to appear before Grafton Local Court today.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager, Detective Inspector Darren Jameson estimated the street level value of the drugs seized to be $15,500.

He said the find once again emphasised the association between cannabis and crystal methylamphetamine.

"(This is) why it is important for us... to be extremely vigilant in enforcing the law around cannabis and other drugs to be a clear deterrent to prevent and reduce the harms of these drugs within our community," he said.

