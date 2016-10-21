26°
Sporting facility upgrade grant a win for community

Caitlan Charles | 22nd Oct 2016 5:00 AM

A GRANT to improve facilities at the Grafton Sports Centre has been given after North Coast Community Housing applied for the funding with the success of Midnight Basketball.

The grant of $30,944 from the NSW Government's Social Housing Community Improvement Fund will allow the extension of a meeting room to include air-conditioning, bi-fold doors and an extension of the roof so the kids from Midnight Basketball have a place to relax and cool down after their games.

Member for the Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the Clarence Valley was in an area of disadvantage.

"Midnight Basketball has been an absolute godsend to the kids in this area. It gives them a focus, it gives them something to do at night," he said.

"It's run by volunteers, it's run on the smell of an oily rag. It's been a huge success in transforming kids' lives.

"The community improvement fund is terrific. It's been spent in the right area... and it's going to improve the lives of not just the kids who participate, but the whole community."

Mr Gulaptis added that this grant would assist in keeping the Midnight Basketball program running.

"This is all about turning social housing areas into strong, vibrant communities that our residents are proud to call home," he said.

NCCH CEO John McKenna said they saw the funding and upgrades to the centre as something the community needed.

"I see it as a great win for the community," he said.

"When we finish this, I think it will just make the program better because it will give the kids more amenities than they've currently got to come together after playing."

Mr McKenna said NCCH had applied for the grant in the past but was not successful.

 

Chris Gulaptis, North Coast Community Housing CEO John McKenna and some of the crew from Midnight Basketball celebrate the grant Grafton Basketball Stadium has recieved
Chris Gulaptis, North Coast Community Housing CEO John McKenna and some of the crew from Midnight Basketball celebrate the grant Grafton Basketball Stadium has recieved Caitlan Charles
Topics:  basketball chris gulaptis funding grafton sports centre grant upgrade

Grafton Sports Centre have received a grant that will help Midnight Basketball kids.

