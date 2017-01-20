Grant freshens up Pelican Playhouse

WORKING TOGETHER: Bendigo Bank board director Derek Alden and Pelican Playhouse president Bronwyn Gell discuss plans for the restoration of the playhouse.

THE Pelican Playhouse is set to undergo a much-needed restoration, after successfully receiving a $10,000 community grant from Bendigo Bank.

Playhouse president Bronwyn Gell said the group was excited to start working on fixing the old building, which starts on Sunday with a working bee.

"We're also hoping once people start driving by and seeing things happening they will show more interest and find out how they can help, how they can be involved and bring more people in to make it a more community space which has always been the end game,” she said.

"We've brought some amazing music here and done some amazing shows, we actually do really good stuff, even though the building doesn't look like much from the outside, so the reputation is growing and musicians from all over the place have been talking about it as a venue to come to.”

Bendigo Community Bank board chariman Peter James said the playhouse was an essential part of the fabric of the South Grafton community, and helping the group is part of the core mission of the bank.

"When Derek (Alden) brought the proposal before the committee and said the Pelican Playhouse needs help, we though it was perfect thing to do,” Mr James said.

"They're very important for the local community and are doing great things. It provides so much to the community and adds character and diversity and we just thought it was something we had to get behind.”

Ms Gell said the group was thankful for the support from Bendigo Bank, which also includes finding tradies to help the project.

"The fact that they like where we are going and are getting behind us is amazing because it takes so much pressure off the committee,” she said.