Grant funding flows on to landholders

PROTECTIVE BARRIER: Fencing off stock from waterways has positive benefits for the catchment.

NORTH Coast Local Land Services is joining forces with Clarence Valley Council to encourage landholders in the Dorrigo and Upper Nymboida River Catchment area to apply for funding grants to undertake projects that reduce sediment and nutrient run-off into waterways and enhance native vegetation and biodiversity.

The Dorrigo and Upper Nymboida River catchment area supports a number of highly productive agricultural systems including vegetable, dairying and beef production and is the catchment area for the Regional Water Supply Scheme which services the communities of the Clarence Valley and Coffs Harbour.

Sustainable management of soil, vegetation and water underpins the long term social, economic and environmental benefits provided to the local community by these agricultural industries and the Regional Water Supply Scheme.

A maximum of $10,000 is available on a 1:1 cash or in-kind contribution to the project from participating landholders. Activities that will be funded include:

Restoration of riverbank vegetation including fencing off stock from waterway, installation of troughs, weed control and native species re-vegetation; and

Soil conservation earth works to prevent soil erosion, sedimentation and agricultural run-off entering waterways. This may include stock crossings, dairy laneways and sediment and drainage control techniques on cultivated land.

"We've been working with farmers on the Dorrigo Plateau over the last 12 months to investigate ways to improve soil, reduce erosion and protect the catchment,” Land Services officer Selina Miller said.

"With funding from the National Landcare Program and Catchment Action NSW, we were able to offer similar grant funding in 2015 and we are very pleased that Clarence Valley Council has made this additional funding available so that landholders can continue to participate.”

For more, visit www.northcoast.lls.nsw.gov. au or contact Selina Miller on 6604 1112 or selina. miller@lls.nsw.gov.au. Applications close Nov 18.