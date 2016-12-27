31°
News

UPDATE: Major delays continue on Pacific Highway

Bill North
| 27th Dec 2016 2:13 PM

UPDATE, 4.10PM: Holiday traffic continues to move along at a snail's pace near Woodburn.

Traditionally a busy time of year, with travellers from Sydney and Brisbane heading to beach holiday destinations post-Christmas, motorists are still experiencing queues of up to 14km into Woodburn, causing delays of up to 45 minutes.

Motorists in both directions are advised to expect heavy traffic conditions and allow extra travel time.

A grassfire previously reported to be contributing to further traffic disruptions 40km south at Iluka Rd is no longer of concern for highway motorists.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

EARLIER: Grassfire is contributing to significant holiday traffic congestion on the Pacific Highway between Ballina and Maclean.

The fire in the vicinity of the Iluka Road intersection near Chatsworth is currently affecting traffic in both directions, according to livetraffic.com.

Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are advised to exercise caution and expect delays.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service Clarence Valley District manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said it was not believed any properties or motorists were in immediate danger due to the fire.

"Conditions for containing the fire are on our side," Supt Watts said.

"However, it is still a warning to motorists to be careful in that area because of smoke and to be wary of distractions from driving on the highway.

"We will be determine the cause of the fire in the coming days."

Less than 40km along to the highway to the north, northbound traffic is experiencing delays of up to 50 to 55 minutes with traffic queued for 12km, and five to 10 minute delays for southbound traffic, queued for 4km.

 

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  fire grassfire holiday traffic pacific highway traffic congestion

