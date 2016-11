WINNER - Photo of Minnie Water Back Beach submitted for The Daily Examiner's Facebook Cover Image of the Week.

FROM Jacaranda themed photos and classic Clarence Valley scenes to eerie sunsets and storm clouds, The Daily Examiner received a great response from its readers for this week's Cover Image of the Week submissions on Facebook.

The winner, with a total of 54 likes, was a fantastic seascape under murky skies taken at Minnie Water Back Beach by budding photographer Wayne Griffin.

Check out a collection of some of the best submissions in the photo gallery below: