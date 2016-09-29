Great white shark hanging around Yamba

A GREAT white shark swimming around Yamba today is the first of its species to be detected by the local shark listening station.

According to the Department of Primary Industries SharkSmart app, a tagged white pointer of unspecified length was detected by the Yamba main beach receiver at 7.33am, and again at 7.39am, this morning.

The detection comes three days after teenage surfer Cooper Allen was attacked by a shark at Ballina's Lighthouse Beach.

There's no word yet as to whether Main Beach will be closed, but if you're looking for a place to swim this morning the backyard pool might be a better bet.