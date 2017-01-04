Green sea turtle given helping hand

DEPARTMENT of Primary Industries Fisheries staff have helped a green sea turtle start the new year swimming freely again after a recent rescue.

A member of the public found the turtle entangled in rope while snorkeling off Corindi Reef in the Solitary Islands Marine Park.

Fisheries Officer Brett Vercoe said DPI Fisheries staff were notified and attempted a difficult rescue.

"We were lucky that we were able to get our vessel out in poor weather to capture the turtle and remove the rope,” Mr Vercoe said.

Sea turtles are listed as threatened and protected, and are managed under the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Act (1974).

Four of the world's seven species of marine turtle occur throughout the Solitary Islands Marine Park: loggerhead; green; hawksbill; and, occasionally, leatherback turtles.

"Green sea turtles are most commonly seen within the park, popping up for a breath around the base of headlands and Muttonbird Island,” Mr Vercoe said.

"Divers can also get a glimpse of turtles hiding under rock ledges at popular dive sites, particularly around the islands.

"The turtles have been known to lay their eggs on beaches within the park, but prefer more northerly beaches in Queensland.

"Sea turtles worldwide are experiencing a decline in population due to entanglement, disease, ingestion of plastics and destruction of nests.

"We are glad that this turtle was able to swim another day, but we wouldn't have been able to assist if we hadn't been notified.

"We encourage members of the public to report any wildlife in distress by contacting the appropriate authority.”

Injured and stranded turtles can be reported to the National Parks and Wildlife office on 6652 0900.