Greg Bird refused entry during former Ghost's bucks party

GOLD Coast player Greg Bird is in hot water again after an alleged drunken incident at the Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads last weekend. Nine Network News reported on Tuesday about an incident where Bird was refused entry to the hotel and had an altercation with security staff. Since then the Titans club have released a statement confirming it is aware "of an investigation currently underway by the NRL Integrity Unit regarding an alleged incident at a hotel in northern NSW last weekend." The club remains tight-lipped, however, as investigations continue. "At this stage those investigations are yet to be completed so the club is not in a position to comment further until the outcome has been determined." It is believed the incident occurred during fellow team mate, former Grafton Ghost Anthony Don's buck's party when Bird was refused entry to the hotel. An alleged altercation with a security guard followed.