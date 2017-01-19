Gresham thankful for reality check

GERMAN HOME: Former Western Australian, now Berlin-based Matt Gresham will be in Yamba on his first Australian tour.

INDIE singer/songwriter Matt Gresham first came to our attention in 2012-13 when he performed on The X Factor, causing a smidgeon of controversy when he left the show mid competition due to creative differences.

The aspiring musician had been doing the hard slog around his homeland of Western Australia for five years playing regular venues trying to get his music out there but it wasn't easy, particularly on the west coast which can be frustratingly hard, according to the 28-year-old.

"My dad said 'why don't you try on of those TV shows' so I did and it went really well but they try to change your vibe too much,” Gresham said.

"It got the point I couldn't fake it any more so I ended up quitting it,” he said.

Gresham said people could read whatever they wanted into it but believed everything was a lesson.

"People can judge you. I wouldn't say it was a mistake but more a lesson in learning to stand your ground and what you believe in,” he said.

"I really respect the show and the people who work for it are brilliant but it just wasn't me. My heart wasn't in it.”

Gresham had watch another fiercely independent performer also navigate the road of reality TV, Matt Corby, who went onto carve out a successful career.

"He gives musicians like us real hope,” he said.

The former Rockingham performer is about to kick off his first Australian tour.

He moved to Germany last year after a dream encounter with a music executive there.

"I was playing in the music festival South by Southwest and guy from Warner Music asked me if I wanted to come over and make a record and try the music scene in Europe,” Gresham said.

"Of course I jumped at the chance,” he said.

Gresham said up until then he had mainly played for friends who ran pubs back home, and the move to Berlin was "pretty confronting at the start.”

"It's a really creative place, there's lot of art and culture going on but it's great now. The Germans take their music pretty seriously. In Australia people tend to get really drunk and rowdy but Germans have one beer and really listening to your music. I remember the first time I thought 'whoa this is serious'.”

It helps that Gresham speaks "reasonably fluent” German thanks to his "really amazing German teacher.”

"I really got on well with her and put most of my effort into the language. It's super weird that I ended up living there and signing my first record label there,” he said.

He said he was unlikely to record tracks in German, he said he did perform the occasional number.

"Silent Night,” he laughed.

"Maybe with my second or third album I could incorporate some German in there. It is a really beautiful language.”

Now with his homeland back in his sights, Gresham said he was "super excited to be back in Australia” for his first 'real' tour here.

Named after his first single of the EP he made in Los Angeles, Survive on Love, the tour will have 17 dates up and down the east coast of Queensland and New South Wales.

This will tie in with Gresham's other love, "surfing”, and he said he was looking forward to see what the east coast had to offer in waves.

"I haven't been to Yamba before but I've been YouTubing some of the surfing there. It looks pretty awesome,” he said.