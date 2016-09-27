Greyhound ban a balloon in the wind: Joyce

DEPUTY Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has maintained his criticism of the New South Wales greyhound racing ban, revealing the decision had been made before he was consulted.

The Federal Nationals Leader told Sky News a briefing from the party's NSW leader Troy Grant would have been pointless after the fact.

"I rang up Troy and we had a long discussion about the greyhound issue, and the decision was already made," he said.

"It's very hard to have a briefing after a decision's been made.

"It's like talking about the balloon after it's long since taken off. There's not much to talk about. It's gone."

Nationals MPs are worried the greyhound ban has damaged their standing in their communities, especially in marginal regional seats.

A leaked email from Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser to Premier Mike Baird warned the upcoming by-election for Orange - usually a safe seat - "at this stage appears unwinnable".

Mr Fraser said there was still time to save face.

"I think we're in dire straits in Orange, and I believe that the greyhound decision is one that is affecting us badly in that seat which once was, under the previous member, a stronghold," the letter stated.

"I don't think there is a problem with the Government changing its mind on anything.

"We need to listen to the people, hear what's being said, and act accordingly and that's basically what I'm asking the Premier and Cabinet to do."

The leaked letter said building new hospitals was good policy but did not win elections.

"I believe that the Government, over the last five years, has done a fantastic job with infrastructure, employment, new health facilities, you name it," Mr Fraser said.

"But it's the small issues, the ones that don't seem important which quite often change votes."

