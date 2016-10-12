23°
Greyhound ban backflip might help local racing scene

Tim Howard
| 12th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
President of Grafton Greyhound Club John Corrigan with his dog Hummin Gun at the racetrack after Premier Mike Baird announced a reversal on his ban of greyhound racing.
President of Grafton Greyhound Club John Corrigan with his dog Hummin Gun at the racetrack after Premier Mike Baird announced a reversal on his ban of greyhound racing.

GREYHOUND racing in the Clarence Valley will not be affected by the NSW Government's backflip on its bid to ban the sport.

Less than two months after passing legislation the NSW Premier Mike Baird has announced his government will repeal legislation which would have banned dog racing in NSW from July 1, 2017.

The Grafton Greyhound Racing Club president, John Corrigan, said while the amount of racing around the state would probably shrink, the North Coast could benfit.

"I think tracks around the State will shut down,” he said. "But I don't think it will happen here.

"Nearby tracks like Armidale and Kempsey, which haven't raced since the ban was announced, probably won't race again.”

Mr Corrigan disagreed with comments from Shooter and Fishers Party MP Robert Borsak, who said premier would introduce new rules that would "regulate the industry out of existence”.

"The industry has been doing most of the things the premier was talking about with animal welfare for the past 18 months,” he said.

Mr Corrigan said it would also give the industry time to counter some elements in the McHugh Report, which the premier relied on to implement the ban.

"Figures like the 68,000 dogs dying a year were preposterous,” he said. "It simply didn't account for what a lot of people did with their dogs who didn't race them.

"How could they know? The report said not every dog was microchipped until 2014, yet they're talking about figures going back 12 years.

"A lot of people simply didn't notify Greyhound Racing NSW what they did with dogs they didn't race. A lot were given away as pets.”

Mr Corrigan said the wastage of dogs not suited to racing would also become less of an issue fairly quickly.

"The number of dogs bred for racing in NSW has dropped 50% in the past year,” he said.

"It will take a couple of years for that to come through on the track.”

In the longer term he said improved breeding practices would require fewer dogs to be bred to produce top quality greyhounds.

"Breeding from better dogs, will mean there will be more quality in the dogs bred without needing the quantity,” he said.

"Breeders like Charlie Northfield at Casino are already known for that and the proof is in the results his dogs get.”

Mr Corrigan said the greyhound industry was glad to see the premier admit he had made a mistake.

"He said he was sorry he made a mistake and now he has listened to the people he has changed his mind,” Mr Corrigan said.

He didn't think the ban had been in place long enough to do much damage to the industry.

"Betting turnover at the dogs has gone up since the ban was announced,” he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner
