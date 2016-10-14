20°
Grizzlee Train on track for greatness

Lesley Apps | 14th Oct 2016 7:00 PM
QUICK STOP: Grizzlee Train will be pulling into Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.
QUICK STOP: Grizzlee Train will be pulling into Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

DUBBED "a new take on old standards", Grizlee Train is longtime mates Brandon Dodd and Josh Dufficy.

The pair began busking on the streets of their hometown as teenagers in 2008 and for the next five years spent their days attending high school, writing songs and working their way around the Central Coast/Newcastle busking and pub music scenes. Once their duties as students had ended, the Grizzlee Train project came to life with great speed and excitement.

Since officially launching in late 2013, this energetic pair have already won a stack of awards, including winning the 2015 Byron Bay Bluesfest Busking Competition and finishing runners-up in the prestigious 2014 Tamworth Country Music Festival Busking Championships.

Dodd and Dufficy have shared stages and festival bills with some of the world's finest acts, including Brian Wilson and Noel Gallagher (Bluesfest 2016), Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly and Andrew Strong and The Commitments (Blues on Broadbeach 2015).

The pair have spent the majority of 2015 and 2016 touring both here and overseas as part of the Kasey Chambers band - playing to sold-out stadiums and theatres supporting the likes of Kenny Rogers and The Eagles.

In May the band set on off its first tour of Europe, delivering its unique brand of blues rock to audiences across the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and France.

Grizzlee Train release their debut EP Come Back Around, featuring the singles Soldier For You and Morning Bell, in 2015.

Following the release the band juggled national tours with trips to the USA and New Zealand while continuing to write and record their next release.

In January 2016 they unveiled their second EP Burned Him Again, created under the vision and guidance of award-winning producer Nash Chambers.

The title track was the third most ordered song by regional broadcasters throughout the EP's opening release week.

After an already mammoth year of touring, Grizzlee Train has announced new east coast tour dates which brings them to Yamba this weekend.

Included in the tour is another trip to the Nashville for showcases at the world-renowned Americana Music Festival.

Grizzlee Train blend an old school core with sharp new-age kicks, a stripped back firing of raw energy and honest music.

They are one of Australia's most exciting and energetic young acts around and you have your chance to check them out.

Catch the Grizzlee Train at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

CENTRAL Coast duo bring raw and exciting energy to Yamba on Saturday night

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

