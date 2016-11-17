27°
News

Guilty bar brawler loses attempt to sue over arrest

Chris Calcino
| 17th Nov 2016 7:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN arrested for about three hours after being king hit, kicked and glassed in a brawl at a Clarence Valley pub has failed in a bid to sue the State of NSW for damages.

Senior Constable Peter Barnier arrived to a bloody scene in the carpark of the Coutts Crossing Tavern on Anzac Day in 2011 after receiving a priority call to attend a violent brawl.

NSW District Court Judge Robert Montgomery said Snr Const Barnier, noting the blood and talking to witnesses, understood Seelands man Peter Michael Travers had challenged a man to a fight, walked outside the pub and was "king hit”.

A woman kicked Mr Travers while he was on the ground and the other man grabbed a thick 200ml beer glass and smashed it over his head, the court heard.

Ten or more people were involved in the melee, with several attempting to restrain Mr Travers as he continued to struggle despite "having the worst” of the fight.

Mr Travers, bleeding heavily from his head, continued to struggle in an effort to continue the fight as he was placed in a car bound for hospital, the court heard.

Police said publican Kim Watson told them she had earlier refused Mr Travers service because he was drunk and offered to drive him home in the tavern's bus, but he refused.

Mr Travers's girlfriend was also unable to get him to leave, Ms Watson said.

She told police the second man had thrown the first punch before the two traded blows, with Mr Travers coming off second best, falling to the ground and sustaining multiple kicks to his head.

Snr Const Barnier told the court Ms Watson and her husband Brett Watson feared reprisal from Mr Travers, with Ms Watson suggesting they sell the hotel and move back to Queensland with their children.

"He recalled that Kim Watson stated that the brawl was the most violent thing she had ever seen,” Judge Montgomery said.

Mr Travers voluntarily attended the Grafton police station on April 25 but there was no time to take a statement, the court heard.

He was contacted again the next day and asked to make a statement.

Snr Const Barnier said he deliberately did not tell Mr Travers he expected upon his arrival to charge him with affray, a serious offence with a 10-year maximum sentence, so he would co-operate and attend the station.

He was held for three hours and nine minutes and released before being charged with serious affray, a charge he later pleaded guilty to.

Despite his guilty plea, Mr Travers argued the arrest was unlawful because he was not arrested "for the purpose of taking proceedings”, in that he was led to believe he was there to give a statement, not be arrested.

Judge Montgomery found the arrest was lawful and "any indignity and distress or humiliation” Mr Travers suffered must be considered in the light of him "having willingly committed that offence in public view of the well-populated hotel precincts” and the fact he pleaded guilty to affray.

"The evidence of loudly arguing at the tavern and of the affray is also not suggestive of his maintaining a lifestyle in the public arena of good reputation...” Judge Montgomery found.

"That he had previously come to the notice of the police on counts of (prescribed concentration of alcohol), drive whilst disqualified and a charge of deception is also not inconsistent with that picture.”

Judge Montgomery dismissed Mr Travers's claim and ordered him to pay the State of NSW's costs.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily
Man drowns while fishing at breakwall

Man drowns while fishing at breakwall

A LOCAL man has drowned after falling into the water off the Yamba breakwall overnight.

NBN: Low speeds, drop-out complaints double in one year

How is the NBN where you are?

NBN users are being struck by connection issues and internet faults

Fatal crash a 'freak accident'

The bike involved in a fatal collision with a truck on the Ferry park turnoff on the Pacific Highway near Maclean is taken away.

"It really is the definition of a tragic crash"

Comedy at its finest at home this weekend

Aaron Pratt who is performing this weekend at the Bush to Beach comedy festival.

The Valley will be laughing hard this weekend at Bush to Beach

Local Partners

Holiday park set for $8.75M facelift

If the dramatic facelift wins approval with locals, holiday-makers and traditional owners, the park will undergo dramatic changes over a number of years.

SHOCKING TOLL: Clarence Valley's horror year on the roads

TRAGEDY: Fourteen lives have been lost on Clarence Valley roads in 2016.

2016 one of the worst on record for road deaths

Toad bust to send pest species on the hop

An adult male cane toad recently caught by a CVCIA member at West Yamba.

Clarence Valley town plans to rid itself of cane toad

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

Comedy at its finest at home this weekend

Comedy at its finest at home this weekend

Get ready to laugh at Bush to Beach this weekend with an internationally acclaimed comic and some brilliant new acts

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

Amputee's cameo moment in Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge

UP IN LIGHTS: Adam Bowes has his first credited film role in the Mel Gibson blockbuster Hacksaw Ridge.

Adam Bowes' first credited role in Oscar-touted blockbuster

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

Chad Morgan coming to the caravans at Calliope

Australian country musician Chad Morgan arrives at the 38th CMAA Country Music Awards of Australia during the Tamworth Country Music Festival in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010. The awards recognise excellence in the Australian country music industry. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Clarence Valley Country Muster dates and artists announced

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

SOLD by Kate Dowsett - Quiet Idyllic Water View Lifestyle

115 Sportsmans Creek Road, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 4 $385,000

Rare is it to find a small and manageable 6.5 acres (approx.) with building entitlement in a quiet rural setting opposite a private waterfront reserve With only...

IMPRESSIVE TREE CHANGE

58 Angouri Street, Tucabia 2462

House 3 1 5 $409,000

Immaculately presented inside & out this north facing home will impress the most fastidious buyer. 2.6acres approximately of beautifully maintained and well...

Immaculate Unit- Walk to everything

4 5 MULGI STREET, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $389,000

Located just on the edge of the CBD, leave the car at home because it's just minutes to all shops and beaches, yet serenely quiet and very private. Spacious north...

Impressive Lifestyle Property Ticks All Boxes

Lawrence 2460

House 6 3 5 $580,000

Commanding your attention this grand home is big on size, location and features sure to impress even the most fastidious buyer. Beautifully maintained both inside...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 1 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

SELLERS LOOKING FOR A SPEEDY SALE

157 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $225,000

Not only are the sellers highly motivated and committed to a sale within the next few weeks, the home has been beautifully maintained over the years and treated...

Fish From Your Backyard Here

20 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $810,000

Enjoying one of the rarest of waterfront positions in Yamba this feature filled family home offers buyers the winning rare combination of breathtaking water views...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!