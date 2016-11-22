Gulaptis primed for portfolio in cabinet reshuffle

A CABINET position is on the cards for Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis as the NSW National Party reshuffles its ministry.

New party leader John Barilaro and his deputy Niall Blair put their heads together this week to devise a Cabinet plan to take to Premier Mike Baird.

Mr Gulaptis last week called for the resignation of former party leader Troy Grant, who had demoted the Clarence MP from his parliamentary secretary role for voting against a statewide greyhound racing ban.

He is now a frontrunner for a ministry, alongside fellow greyhound floor-crossers Cootamundra MP Katrina Hodgkinson and former minister Kevin Humphries.

"To be honest, I'm not giving it any thought,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"There's a lot of hype and speculation but my focus is just doing the best job I can for the electorate.

"The purpose of crossing the floor was to ensure I put the interests of my constituents first - it's not about climbing the ladder or personal ambition.

"If that's your primary concern you've got the wrong job, to be honest.

"If it happens, I'll be grateful to serve in any capacity I can.”

Former Nationals deputy leader Adrian Piccoli is expected to lose the education ministry, with Roads Minister Duncan Gay also predicted to be sacked.

Mr Grant is primed to retain his police ministry, although his justice, arts, and gaming and racing portfolios are likely to change hands.

Mr Barilaro is reportedly vying for the industry, trade and investment portfolio, meaning a swap is likely between the Liberals and Nationals.

Liberal Health Minister Jillian Skinner's tenure is also under a cloud amid a chemotherapy under-dosing scandal at Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital.

Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord called for Ms Skinner to be dropped and urged the premier to set up a special inquiry into the incident.

"Health in NSW has lurched from crisis to crisis; every day there is a new problem,” Mr Secord said.

"Unfortunately the minister's response is to conceal and deny them.

"It is time the premier appointed a new health minister to restore the integrity and confidence in the health and hospital system.”

