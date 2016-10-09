23°
News

Gulaptis: sharks a bigger threat than greyhounds

8th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Chris Gulaptis
Chris Gulaptis Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CLARENCE Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis says sharks are a bigger threat than greyhounds and has written to the Premier urging the NSW Government to take stronger action to protect beach goers from shark attacks.

"The recent shark attack at Lighthouse Beach is a sign that the threat of a shark attack is real and won't go away," Mr Gulaptis said

"I acknowledge the Government has taken some action, but more needs to be done, including trialling more traditional nets on the beaches most at risk.

"With summer approaching we need to take action now to protect beachgoers.

"Pristine North Coast beaches like Yamba and Evans Head are key tourism drawcards, contributing to the employment of hundreds of local people.

"The perceived risk of shark attacks puts those jobs in jeopardy.

"As a keen surfer the Premier gets this. I am just asking him to do more and to do it more quickly.

"Huge Government investment in the Pacific Highway upgrade and the new Grafton Bridge is boosting the local economy, but our seaside towns will be left behind if we don't deal intelligently with what appears to be a growing shark menace.

"Nets aren't a comprehensive solution to what is a complex problem, but they are a good start and send a clear message to the community that the Government cares about beachgoer safety."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  chris gulaptis, greyhounds, sharks

Strange Politics: Our budgie smugglers' international exposure

Strange Politics: Our budgie smugglers' international...

Purveyors of crotch-hugging men's swimwear must be doing cartwheels right now with all the free publicity coming their way

DNA test results could be a game-changer for coastal emus

THREAT: A coastal emu with chicks on Diggers Camp Road last year.

Fears highway could spell the end for endangered population

The undead take over Grafton for mental health

Zombies Kathryn and Evalyn Collins, Bawn and Charlie Burke, Benjamyn Collins and Mackenzie Seehan lead the Zombie Walk

Zombies take over Grafton's main street for mental health

Shark detected near Wooli

Great White spotted off the coast of Wooli

A shark has been spotted at Wooli beach

Local Partners

The undead take over Grafton for mental health

On Saturday, Zombies walked for youth mental health

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

Natasha Hopson in hospital on dialysis after her body rejected the donor kidney from her uncle after eight years.

Maclean mum and daughter tell why organ donation is vital.

Yamba Touch forges new path

Association moves in new direction for summer league.

Latest deals and offers

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Alicia Keys will release her new album 'Here' on November 4 and has just dropped her latest single 'Blended Family (What You Do For Love)' featuring A$AP Rocky

Kardashian sisters cancel public appearances

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kardashian family axe public appearances

What's on the small screen this week

Matthew Le Nevez stars are Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock.

AN AUSTRALIAN motor racing legend is remembered in two-part drama.

Simon Cowell beefs up security after robbery

Simon Cowell

Celebrities beef up security after Kim Kardashian robbed

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

Alyssa Azar.

Alyssa Azar was determined to conquer the highest peak in the world

Brock mini-series will get hearts racing

Matthew Le Nevez plays Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock. Supplied by Channel 10.

MATT Le Nevez portrays Australian great Peter Brock in Ten's biopic

Crowdfund makes Tullara's EP Pozible

tullara connors

"It's nice to feel like your home town is behind you"

NEW PRICE!

8 Ellen Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $199,000

In a quiet no-through street overlooking farmland, 100% flood free with a private aspect, 8 Ellen Street is a potential packed proposition where improvements can...

EXCELLENT LOCATION IN TOWN

22 Woodford Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction

PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED OWNER ! This comfortable older style three bedroom home is set on a flood free 550 m2 corner block in a prime position in...

Lifestyle or Invest - Your Choice

6 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 AUCTION

Located on an elevated position with scenic views in South Grafton is a lovely 4 bedroom house that exudes style and character. With close proximity to transport...

ABSORB THE RURAL ATMOSPHERE

3 Stringybark Court, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $350,000

This home defines low maintenance living. Relativity young in age, brick and two out door terraces both landscaped with no grass apart from your font yard. Spend...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 AUCTION

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

Ideal for the Growing Family

12 Gosford Close, Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 $ 365,000

This two storey brick and tile home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac street in the highly sought after Westlawn area. The home has three spacious bedrooms...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

Commando&#39;

4 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 4 $385,000

Commanding in position, commanding views of the valleys and river, commanding facade and solid brick construction, commanding floor space with over 350m2 inclusive...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley