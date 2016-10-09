Gulaptis: sharks a bigger threat than greyhounds

CLARENCE Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis says sharks are a bigger threat than greyhounds and has written to the Premier urging the NSW Government to take stronger action to protect beach goers from shark attacks.

"The recent shark attack at Lighthouse Beach is a sign that the threat of a shark attack is real and won't go away," Mr Gulaptis said

"I acknowledge the Government has taken some action, but more needs to be done, including trialling more traditional nets on the beaches most at risk.

"With summer approaching we need to take action now to protect beachgoers.

"Pristine North Coast beaches like Yamba and Evans Head are key tourism drawcards, contributing to the employment of hundreds of local people.

"The perceived risk of shark attacks puts those jobs in jeopardy.

"As a keen surfer the Premier gets this. I am just asking him to do more and to do it more quickly.

"Huge Government investment in the Pacific Highway upgrade and the new Grafton Bridge is boosting the local economy, but our seaside towns will be left behind if we don't deal intelligently with what appears to be a growing shark menace.

"Nets aren't a comprehensive solution to what is a complex problem, but they are a good start and send a clear message to the community that the Government cares about beachgoer safety."