24°
News

Gulmarrad gun man pleads guilty to assaulting ex-wife

11th Oct 2016 6:03 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN who trekked through Maclean's canefields with a pump-action shotgun and silencer after assaulting his ex-wife and crashing her car will be sentenced next week.

Jerry Spanidis, a labourer from St Helens Park in Sydney, appeared in the docks of Grafton Local Court yesterday to apply for bail.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday, following a series of events over the weekend.

Yesterday, he pleaded guilty to at least eight charges including assault, contravening an AVO, stalk and/or intimidate, car theft, destroy or damage property, possession of an unregistered firearm without a permit and in a public place, and not keeping a firearm safely.

According to police facts, Spanidis had custody of his three young children over the holidays and on Friday left Sydney to return them to his ex-wife in Gulmarrad.

On Saturday, he called his ex-wife to say they were lost in roadworks somewhere between Grafton and Coffs Harbour, so she agreed to drive down and meet them. Spanidis and the three children then got into the victim's car, and his mum, who also came from Sydney, followed behind in another vehicle.

According to police facts, he became agitated during the drive, and poked the victim in the face before demanding he get behind the wheel.

As she turned off the Maclean exit, he struck her with the back of his hand and tried to remove the keys from the ignition. He elbowed her in the left temple when she stopped the car and a struggle over the keys ensued.

She then got out of the car and, fearing he would hurt her, got on the ground.

He then trod on her hand to make her release the keys and drove off with the children.

Magistrate Robyn Denes said he dropped the children off at the victim's Gulmarrad address and proceeded to another residence not far away, where he threatened to kill the occupants, yelling "where the **** are my kids, I know my kids are here".

He then drove off at speed in the victim's vehicle and crashed the car into a pole, writing it off. An unregistered shotgun and silencer hidden in a compartment in the boot was then accessed by the accused.

About 1.50pm on Sunday witnesses reported a man walking down the Pacific Hwy, and police picked him up with a silencer in his pocket. After admitting to the gun, which he had apparently bought in Queensland, he told officers: "Give me a smoke and I'll take you to the gun".

Magistrate Denes said an apprehended violence order had been taken out against Spanidis by the victim only a week before, and there were no conditions that could mitigate the risks to the victim and the public.

Spanidis is due to be sentenced in Campbelltown next Monday.

Grafton Daily Examiner
The image that outraged school parents

The image that outraged school parents

The principal of a local high school has come under attack for using an inappropriate, sexist image at a school graduation ceremony

Jury dismissed on first day of nursing home murder trial

Jury dismissed in first day of trial.

The jury, in trial of accused murderer Megan Haines, discharged

Health board members removed

Photos for weekender feature. Northern Rivers University Department of Rural Health Professor and Director Lesley Barclay. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

A quarter of the board removed

Drivers should expect highway delays

Highway changes throughout Valley

Local Partners

Join Australia's largest celebration of commuter riding

IF YOU are in Grafton's CBD on Wednesday morning you could be forgiven for thinking you are driving in Copenhagen rather than the Jacaranda City.

The Ageing Ravers dance the day away to get fit

Eva Coutts, Pat Hewitt, Jackie Carstairs and Anne Hewitt get into the groove of the "Ageing Ravers" at the GDSC.

A group in Grafton is dancing to get fit

Yamba community event doing right thing by the environment

No Caption

Surfing The Coldstream Festival to be run as a waste-wise event

Latest deals and offers

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

FLICK betrays her best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 430,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

Resort Style Villa

6/15 Shores Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 2 1 $317,500

Raine and Horne Yamba are delighted to offer to the market this lovingly maintained property and insist it is the best available. Presented with pride this...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $357,500

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

Excellent Home - Excellent Location

3 Eliza Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $579,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are delighted to be appointed as the exclusive marketing agents for this quality well maintained family home. Positioned in a quiet...

Your own blank canvas!.....1/4 acre (approx) of beachside vacant land.

8 Daphne Court, Wooli 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $270,000

In a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful village of Wooli sits this beachside block which is only minutes to 'one-tree beach access'. This 980m2 (approx) vacant...

Wooli Riverfront - great investment, loads of space

153 Main St, Wooli 2462

House 5 3 3 $499,000

Our vendors are presenting their double storey residence for sale and offering a lease back option from the purchaser for 2 years giving the astute investor a...

What an Opportunity - in Beachside Community

313 North Street, Wooli 2462

House 3 1 1 $250,000 ...

This very affordable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a good sized yard is located in the idyllic beachside community of Wooli, nestled between the Pacific Ocean...

VACANT LAND-Oceanside Estate

11 Seaspray Close, Wooli 2462

Residential Land 0 0 Offers over...

Great value land in Wooli close to the ocean. Great Block . So Close to the beach for a such a great price. This owner has met the market and is keen to move...

Solid Renter in Quiet Street Opposite Wooli Wooli River

2 Olen Close, Wooli 2462

House 5 2 2 $399,000 Offers...

BIG REDUCTION!! This spacious home awaits... Featuring 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas and large screened outdoor entertaining area, this brick home is...

River Life In Wooli

49 Main st, Wooli 2462

House 2 1 2 $410,000

This is what time off is all about!!! Whether you want the perfect holiday rental or your retirement destination, this could be just what you are looking...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.