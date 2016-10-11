Gulmarrad gun man pleads guilty to assaulting ex-wife

A MAN who trekked through Maclean's canefields with a pump-action shotgun and silencer after assaulting his ex-wife and crashing her car will be sentenced next week.

Jerry Spanidis, a labourer from St Helens Park in Sydney, appeared in the docks of Grafton Local Court yesterday to apply for bail.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday, following a series of events over the weekend.

Yesterday, he pleaded guilty to at least eight charges including assault, contravening an AVO, stalk and/or intimidate, car theft, destroy or damage property, possession of an unregistered firearm without a permit and in a public place, and not keeping a firearm safely.

According to police facts, Spanidis had custody of his three young children over the holidays and on Friday left Sydney to return them to his ex-wife in Gulmarrad.

On Saturday, he called his ex-wife to say they were lost in roadworks somewhere between Grafton and Coffs Harbour, so she agreed to drive down and meet them. Spanidis and the three children then got into the victim's car, and his mum, who also came from Sydney, followed behind in another vehicle.

According to police facts, he became agitated during the drive, and poked the victim in the face before demanding he get behind the wheel.

As she turned off the Maclean exit, he struck her with the back of his hand and tried to remove the keys from the ignition. He elbowed her in the left temple when she stopped the car and a struggle over the keys ensued.

She then got out of the car and, fearing he would hurt her, got on the ground.

He then trod on her hand to make her release the keys and drove off with the children.

Magistrate Robyn Denes said he dropped the children off at the victim's Gulmarrad address and proceeded to another residence not far away, where he threatened to kill the occupants, yelling "where the **** are my kids, I know my kids are here".

He then drove off at speed in the victim's vehicle and crashed the car into a pole, writing it off. An unregistered shotgun and silencer hidden in a compartment in the boot was then accessed by the accused.

About 1.50pm on Sunday witnesses reported a man walking down the Pacific Hwy, and police picked him up with a silencer in his pocket. After admitting to the gun, which he had apparently bought in Queensland, he told officers: "Give me a smoke and I'll take you to the gun".

Magistrate Denes said an apprehended violence order had been taken out against Spanidis by the victim only a week before, and there were no conditions that could mitigate the risks to the victim and the public.

Spanidis is due to be sentenced in Campbelltown next Monday.