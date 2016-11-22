School blows out candles for 125th birthday celebrations

Gulmarrad Public School students get together to blow out the candle for the 125th birthday for Gulmarrad Public School.

WHILE the celebrations of Gulmarrad Public School's 125th birthday may have been more low-key than others, you could never tell from the rousing rendition of 'Happy Birthday' more than 200 students gave it on Monday morning.

And of course, there was cake.

"We decided to look on it as a bit of a celebration of how old the school was," principal Robyn Urquart said. "And we decided to celebrate that with a cake - something the children can relate to for the 125 years.

"We also have a colouring competition with the children participating that shows the growth of the school and the buildings over the years... which will end up on display in our school hall.

"They'll also receive a celebratory bookmark with their name on it signifying the 125th birthday."

And while it may have started as a small school, with an official enrolment of 201 students across eight classes, there were lots of pieces of cake needed for the celebration, something which Mrs Urquhart attributes to the growth of the surrounding area.

"There seems to be a lot of young families moving into the area which is great for us," she said.

"It's a lovely size now, we're not too big for people to get lost and lots of kids to play with.

"But there's a great family atmosphere, the children look after each other, we have a great staff catering for all the children and their diverse interests.

"It's a great family atmosphere, everyone knows each which leads to a good family atmosphere which is very positive."